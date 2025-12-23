William Troost-Ekong has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu after the Super Eagles team were rewarded

Members of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations squad were rewarded with lands, houses, and national honours

The Super Eagles finished as runners-up in 2023, winning the silver medal after losing to Ivory Coast in the final

William Troost-Ekong has broken his silence following the presentation of houses, lands, and national honours to members of the Super Eagles 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.

The rewards, promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after Nigeria finished as runners-up at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, were formally handed over to the players in Fes, Morocco.

President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled his promise of flats and lands made to the Super Eagles after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier

Chairman, National Sports Commission, NSC, Shehu Dikko, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and other top officials presented the documents to the players on Monday, December 22.

Sharing his reaction on social media, Ekong expressed immense pride and gratitude.

The Dutch-born defender highlighted the personal significance of the recognition, stating that Nigeria had given him the platform to live his dream through football.

Ekong, who captained Nigeria to a silver medal in 2023, also acknowledged the honour of wearing the green and white jersey.

Ekong reacts after national honour

Ekong, who was voted Player of the Tournament after scoring three goals in the 2023 AFCON, described receiving the MFR national award as a “very proud moment” for him and his family.

Ekong has thanked President Tinubu for his gesture to the Super Eagles team after receiving a new national honour. Photo by Franck Fife

The Super Eagles legend emphasised the responsibility that comes with representing the nation, adding that wearing the Nigerian jersey is a privilege and a promise to give everything for the badge and the people.

“I am honoured and grateful to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for conferring on me the MFR national honour.

“I have been sent the official certificate today following the announcement last night. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family to receive this recognition.

“Nigeria gave me my identity, my purpose, and the platform to live my dream through football. Wearing the green and white has always been a great responsibility, privilege, and a promise to give everything for the badge and for our people.”

Although he retired before the 2025 AFCON despite being included in Nigeria’s 54-man preliminary squad for the competition, Ekong remains closely connected to the team.

Ekong backs Super Eagles for AFCON success

As Nigeria prepares to face Tanzania in their opening Group C match, Ekong reaffirmed his support for the squad.

“As promised, I’ll be supporting them all the way. I believe in this group, our nation, and what we can achieve,” he said.

As seen on CAF Online, the Super Eagles squad has been drawn alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda in Group C and will begin their quest for a fourth AFCON trophy against the Taifa Stars later on Tuesday.

Super Eagles receive lands and flats

On Monday night in Fes, Morocco, players of the silver-winning AFCON squad were formally presented with title documents for houses, land allocations, and national honours certificates, a move widely seen as a timely show of support ahead of Nigeria’s opening group match against Tanzania.

