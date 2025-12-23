The United States has announced the closure of its embassy in Nigeria's capital, Abuja and its consulate general in Lagos in celebration of the Christmas season. This was announced by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria on its social media page on Tuesday, December 23.

According to the U.S Mission in Nigeria, the two offices will be closed from Wednesday, December 23, through Friday, December 26. It added that the offices will be opened on Monday, December 29.

The statement reads:

"The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Wednesday, December 23, through Friday, December 26, 2025. We will resume normal work operations on Monday, December 29, 2025."

See the full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng