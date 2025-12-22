US Ambassador Richard Mills has said the new visa restrictions were introduced to strengthen security screening and were not aimed at Nigerians

The ambassador explained that the proclamation outlined affected visa categories and provided exemptions for diplomats and religious travellers

US lawmakers described visa reviews as routine measures focused on government processes rather than citizens

United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, has explained that the recent visa restrictions announced by the US government are aimed at strengthening security procedures rather than targeting Nigerian citizens.

Mills gave the clarification on Sunday, December 21, in Abuja while addressing journalists during the visit of a United States Congressional Delegation to Nigeria.

He said the presidential proclamation, scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026, affects specific visa categories and forms part of broader border security measures adopted by Washington.

US travel ban just security review, not punishment

According to the ambassador, the policy was introduced to improve screening standards and ensure reliable information is available during visa processing. He rejected suggestions that the restrictions were punitive in nature.

“The focus of the visa review is on ensuring proper vetting and credible information in the visa process, not on penalising Nigerians,” Mills said.

He noted that the proclamation clearly outlines which visa categories may be affected, while also providing exemptions for defined groups. Mills listed holders of official and diplomatic passports among those exempted, alongside individuals travelling to the United States for religious purposes.

The ambassador urged Nigerians seeking clarity on the changes to rely on official sources. He advised visa applicants and members of the public to consult the US Embassy’s website for full details on the proclamation, affected categories, and available exemptions.

He also encouraged those with specific questions to use the embassy’s designated communication channels for accurate guidance, warning against misinformation circulating outside official platforms.

US lawmakers say Trump's travel ban is stretegic

Also speaking at the briefing, the leader of the US Congressional Delegation, Representative Bill Huizenga, said visa reviews and restrictions were standard tools used by the United States to promote compliance and cooperation with partner countries.

Huizenga explained that such measures are generally directed at government systems and administrative processes rather than individuals. He added that similar reviews are routinely applied across different regions of the world.

US introduces tough visa rules

