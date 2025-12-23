President Donald Trump has sent a crucial message to illegal immigrants in the United States of America (USA)

The American president has tripled his offer to migrants , $3,000 incentives to accept the voluntary "self-deport" from the country

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem shared more details about this in a statement issued on Monday, December 22, 2025

The United States government has offered a $3,000 incentive to migrants who choose to voluntarily "self-deport" from the country.

President Donald Trump’s administration tripled its stipend offer to illegal migrants to leave the country.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said thestipend would be given to illegal migrants who sign up to leave the US by the end of the year.

DHS added that the offer would include a free flight back to their home countries.

As reported by Reuters, the DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made this known in a statement issued on Monday, December 22, 2025.

"Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return."

The DHS had earlier in May 2025 said that the average cost to arrest, detain, and deport someone without legal status was around $17,000.

The Trump administration launched a rebranded app called CBP Home in March 2025, for people to self-deport.

The app, previously called CBP One, was used by the Joe Biden administration to allow migrants to enter the U.S. legally.

Donald Trump: US Deports 135 Migrants

Recall that migrants from around the world — including dozens of children — landed on Thursday evening, February 20, in San José, Costa Rica’s capital, after having been deported from the United States (US) for illegally crossing the southern border.

Their plane was the first such flight to arrive in Costa Rica and carried the latest group of migrants from countries in the Eastern Hemisphere to be deported by the US to Central America — a new tactic in the Trump administration’s crackdown on migration.

Costa Rica’s government has stipulated that the migrants remain in the country no more than 30 days before being sent to their countries of origin.

