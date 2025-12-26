Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Catholic Priest Reacts to Trump’s Bombing of Terrorists in Sokoto, Shares What It Signifies
People

Catholic Priest Reacts to Trump’s Bombing of Terrorists in Sokoto, Shares What It Signifies

by  Victoria Nwahiri
1 min read

A Nigerian Catholic Priest has expressed joy over Trump’s bombing of terrorists in Sokoto.

He mentioned the deep significance of the US president’s military action in Nigeria.

See the Facebook post below:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian Youths
Hot:
Richest musicians Nigerian police ranks Hannah barron Marie temara Heidi grey