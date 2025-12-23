NBA demands suspension of tax law implementation over alleged alteration

The Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA ) has reacted to the controversies surrounding the recently enacted tax reform acts

The NBA president, Afam Osigwe, said the alleged alteration has cast doubts on the integrity and transparency of the lawmaking process in the country

Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki has alleged that the gazetted tax laws are different from the version passed by the national assembly

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for the suspension of tax law implementation over alleged alteration.

The NBA president, Afam Osigwe, said the controversies surrounding the enacted tax reform acts cast doubts on the integrity of the lawmaking process in Nigeria.

NBA reacts to controversies surrounding the new tax laws. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio/Asiwaju bolaAhmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki, alleged that the gazetted tax laws are different from the version passed.

The NBA said the development is at the very heart of constitutional governance.

Osigwe said it calls into question the procedural sanctity that must attend lawmaking in a democratic society.

This was contained in a statement issued by Osigwe via his X handle @afamosigwe on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

The NBA called on the lawmakers to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation to clarify the allegation.

The association said it will restore public confidence in the legislative process and clarify the circumstances surrounding the enactment of the laws.

“The Nigerian Bar Association considers it imperative that a comprehensive, open, and transparent investigation be conducted to clarify the circumstances surrounding the enactment of the laws and to restore public confidence in the legislative process. Until these issues are fully examined and resolved, all plans for the implementation of the Tax Reform Acts should be immediately suspended.”

Nigerians react

@GoddeyC

That’s the sensible path forward. The executive and legislature have been acting recklessly of late, now the hope is that the judiciary can step in, restore order, and give the nation a reason to believe again.

@icecompass18

This unwarranted debacle, totally created by the Executive Arm, has made it imperative that we re-examine all relevant Laws, esp the Appropriation Acts, enacted since the advent of the Tinubu administration. The illegalities embedded in the legislative process must be uncovered.

@Osaro_vibes

The NBA should be pushing for a suspension of the Tax Law until the investigation and prosecution of those culpable.

@db_Angbashim

Who knows how many bills from the NASS have been whimsically altered to suit the executive's wishes and gazetted as working pieces of legislation?

@edoyakulo

The alteration shows the intent for the entire reform is dubious and sinister. The entire process should be stood down till new credible leadership emerges.

The NBA says that controversies surrounding the new tax reform cast doubts on the transparency. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Twitter

New tax law: All you need to know

Recall that Nigeria’s new Tax Act 2025 introduced changes affecting workers and freelancers across the country.

The law provides clarity on how salaries and side-hustles will be taxed, while also defining allowable deductions.

Taxable income includes salaries, bonuses, allowances, and benefits-in-kind like housing and vehicle benefits.

Presidency speaks on alleged discrepancies in new tax laws

Legit.ng also reported that the Presidency dismissed claims of discrepancies between the tax reform bills passed by the National Assembly and the gazetted versions.

President Bola Tinubu recently signed four tax reform bills into law, set to take effect January 1, 2026.

Several allegations have been raised about the new tax law set to be implemented.

Source: Legit.ng