The opposition PRP and ADC have raised concerns over alleged alterations to Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws

Both parties called for the immediate suspension of the laws ahead of their January 2026 implementation

The parties warned that tampering with passed legislation threatened democracy and constitutional order

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have strongly reacted to allegations surrounding Nigeria’s newly enacted tax reform laws.

The opposition parties are calling for their suspension, warning that tampering with legislation threatens the constitutional order.

The PRP, in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Falalu Bello, condemned what it described as executive misconduct and a blatant disregard for due process following claims that provisions of the tax laws were altered after passage by the National Assembly.

According to the party, the allegations raised by a member of the House of Representatives suggested that substantive clauses were inserted, removed, or modified without legislative approval.

‘Dangerous precedent’: PRP reacts

The PRP described the development as a dangerous pattern of executive impunity that undermines the rule of law, separation of powers, and democratic accountability.

“This is an unforgivable breach of trust and a direct assault on the integrity of our legislative process,” the party said, warning that such actions could erode public confidence and expose the country to instability.

The party called for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the alleged alterations, insisting that all those found responsible must be held accountable.

PRP calls for suspension of tax laws

The PRP further demanded the immediate suspension of the implementation of the disputed tax laws until discrepancies between the versions passed by lawmakers and those gazetted were fully resolved.

It warned that failure to address the matter promptly could force the party to seek judicial intervention to stop the enforcement of the laws.

The party also stated that if evidence emerged implicating President Bola Tinubu in the alleged manipulations, impeachment proceedings should be initiated, stressing that no individual was above the law.

ADC reacts to tax laws alleged alterations

On its part, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) described the tax reforms as draconian and also called for their suspension ahead of the January 1, 2026, implementation date.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC warned that tampering with legislation after passage by the National Assembly undermines democracy and suggests an attempt to concentrate power in the executive.

The party, in a post on its X handle, said findings indicated that the final version of the tax laws contained provisions that were not part of the bills passed by lawmakers.

“The African Democratic Congress has called for the immediate suspension of the Tinubu administration’s tax laws following reports that the final version contains substantial forged provisions,” the statement said.

Both parties urged the government and the National Assembly to act swiftly to restore public confidence, warning that unresolved controversies could deepen governance challenges ahead of 2026.

Atiku, Obi demand suspension of tax laws

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, called for the immediate suspension of the laws pending a thorough investigation, describing the alleged alterations as criminal.

Atiku, who spoke through his media aide, Paul Ibe, said halting implementation would allow for proper scrutiny by lawmakers and the public, and help safeguard the integrity of the legislative process.

On his part, Peter Obi also warned that the allegations pointed to a deeper crisis in governance, describing the situation as a threat to constitutional order.

In a statement on X, the former Anambra governor said Nigerians could not be asked to bear heavier tax burdens in an atmosphere of opacity and mistrust.

Presidency breaks silence over alleged tax law alterations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Presidency has dismissed allegations that Nigeria’s newly signed tax reform laws were altered after passage by the National Assembly.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, President Tinubu’s administration insisted that the laws were enacted strictly through constitutional and legislative processes.

Similarly, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, ruled out any suspension of the laws, adding that some aspects of the law were already being implemented ahead of the January 2026 deadline.

