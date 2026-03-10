Several Nigerian lawmakers had remained in the National Assembly for over two decades, with some entering parliament at the start of the Fourth Republic in 1999

The longest-serving legislators were drawn from both the APC and the PDP, as well as defunct political parties

Observers said the lawmakers’ long tenures had provided institutional memory and deep familiarity with legislative processes in Nigeria’s federal parliament

Nigeria’s National Assembly has witnessed an unusual level of continuity since the return to democratic rule in 1999, with a group of lawmakers maintaining an uninterrupted presence across multiple parliaments.

Some entered the federal legislature at the dawn of the Fourth Republic and have remained fixtures in either the Senate, the House of Representatives, or both for more than two decades.

These long-serving legislators cut across party lines, with affiliations spanning the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as legacy parties that no longer exist.

Lawmakers with decades in parliament

While many would say that extended service brings experience and stability to lawmaking, critics often counter that long tenures can limit opportunities for fresh voices.

Regardless of the debate, the following lawmakers rank among the longest-serving members of Nigeria’s federal legislature.

1. Ahmad Lawan: First elected in 1999, Lawan has remained in the National Assembly since the start of the Fourth Republic, serving multiple terms in the Senate.

2. Nicholas Mutu: Mutu has represented Bomadi Patani Federal Constituency in Delta State in the House of Representatives since 1999.

3. Ali Ndume: Ndume entered the National Assembly in 2003 and has served continuously across both chambers.

4. Alhassan Doguwa: A veteran of the defunct Third Republic, Doguwa returned in 2007 to represent Doguwa Tudun Wada Federal Constituency in Kano State.

5. Mohammed Monguno: Monguno began his federal legislative career during the Third Republic and later returned to represent Marte Monguno Nganzai Federal Constituency in Borno State.

6. Khadijat Bukar Abba-Ibrahim: First elected in 2007, she represents Damaturu Gujba Gulani Tarmuwa Federal Constituency in Yobe State.

7. Enyinnaya Abaribe: Abaribe has represented Abia South Senatorial District in the Senate since 2007.

8. Idris Wase: Wase has served in the House of Representatives since 2007, representing Wase Federal Constituency in Plateau State.

9. Muktar Betara: Betara has represented Biu Bayo Shani Federal Constituency in Borno State since 2007.

10. Wole Oke: Oke entered the House in 2003 and represents Obokun Oriade Federal Constituency in Osun State.

11. Adamu Aliero: After serving as governor of Kebbi State, Aliero moved to the Senate in 2007.

12. Adeola Olamilekan: Olamilekan began his federal career in 2011 and now represents Ogun West Senatorial District.

13. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal: Tambuwal served in the House from 2003 to 2015 before returning to the National Assembly as a senator.

14. Danjuma Goje: Goje entered the Senate in 2011 after completing two terms as governor of Gombe State.

15. Ibrahim Gobir: Gobir has represented Sokoto East Senatorial District since 2011.

16. Abbas Tajudeen: First elected in 2011, Tajudeen currently serves as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

17. James Abiodun Faleke: Faleke has represented Ikeja Federal Constituency in Lagos State since 2011.

18. Kingsley Chinda: Chinda, a lawyer, has served in the House of Representatives since 2011, representing Obio Akpor Federal Constituency in Rivers State.

