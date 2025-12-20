A video capturing the moment KWAM 1 met with the Alaafin of Oyo at an event recently emerged online

The Fuji star humbly greeted the traditional monarch before they conversed in low tones in the video

The exchange, however, sparked mixed reactions from netizens as it comes amid KWAM 1's interest in ascending the Awujale throne

A heartwarming video that captured the rare moment Fuji star King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM 1, met with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has captured attention on social media.

According to the reports, KWAM 1 had attended a wedding reception in Oyo town where the Alaafin and his queen were also part of the prominent guests who graced the event.

The viral video showed the moment the Fuji singer bowed to greet the king, who reciprocated with a handshake before the two went on to converse in low tones.

While the details of the conversation were unknown, social media users read meanings into the video as they shared their observations.

KWAM 1's recent meeting with the Alaafin comes amid his interest in becoming the next Awujale of Ijebu in Ogun State, which has sparked controversy. Legit.ng recently reported that the singer had approached the Ogun State High Court in Ijebu-Ode, requesting that it halt all efforts to install a new monarch.

The suit, filed on December 16, sought an injunction restraining the Ogun State government and key traditional authorities from proceeding with the selection and installation of the next Awujale pending the determination of substantive issues raised before the court.

The video showing the moment KWAM 1 met with the Alaafin of Oyo is below:

Reactions as KWAM 1 meets Alaafin

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read them below:

enytan78 said:

"I hope no b say Alafin dey lie give K1 say him go b d next Awujale k1 na lie o even Alafin throne nova sure for am."

teefat76 commented:

"The king of tomorrow.. Let's go.... King Wasiu Ayinde, the husband of head of Marshall, father of Anjola."

williampowersinc said:

"This public display of respect is NOT in his nature. His crude arrogant know nothingness and misplaced pride and ego have been bruised recently."

leosogcfr said:

"Which one is respect and humility on display ...ws he to stand to greet alaafin ni..."

mr_okunade commented:

"On top sey you wan become king?"

semilore65 commented:

"Hypocrite but won't bow to greet Ooni of Ife. Fake Awujale."

adebimpe_03 said:

"Don't worry you will be the one who reigns, I am behind you till the end."

adebanjothanks said:

"Baba u just dey exposed urself...God don bless u...abi tapaa dey among ijebu rulling house."

western_202_ said:

"O ma debe,Na person wey fit act like lamidi adeyemi be that King Wasiu Ayinde Ko Gbo Nkankan We need Someone Like This In Yoruba Land,No be all those Cho Cho wey no fit speak fact."

Ijebu family denies link with KWAM 1

Legit.ng previously reported that the growing public speculation about KWAM1 having royal ties strong enough to qualify him for the Awujale of Ijebuland throne took a new turn.

The Jadiara Royal Family formally denied any genealogical connection with him.

According to the family, the revered musician had no traceable link to their lineage, contrary to insinuations circulating in public discussions.

