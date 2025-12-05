KWAM 1 has shown interest in becoming the next Awujale of Ijebuland after the reigning king passed on to glory

Oba Adetona, the former king of Ijebu, died in July at the age of 91 and was buried according to kingly rites

Fans reacted to the post, sharing their thoughts on the singer's decision to become a king in Ijebuland

Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM1 or K1 De Ultimate, has shown interest in becoming the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

The music star, who narrowly escaped being hit by a moving plane a few months ago, has reportedly submitted an application to join the race and be selected as the next king of Ijebuland.

Fans react to KWAM's decision to become next Awujale of Ijebuland. Photo credit@k1deultimatemedia/@awujale"

The former king of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, passed away in July 2025 at the age of 91, and the process to choose his successor will soon begin.

In a post seen online, it was revealed that KWAM1 had filed his application to join the race for the throne.

The application circulating online states that KWAM1 is from the Fusengbuwa royal family in Ijebu-Ode.

KWAM1 introduces himself in application form

In his application letter, K1 De Ultimate stated that he was born in March 1957 and is a bonafide son of the Fusengbuwa ruling house of Agunsebi Quarters in Ijebu-Ode.

The Fuji icon went on to highlight his credentials as an applicant for the stool of Awujale. He emphasised his ancestral ties to Oba Jadiara and mentioned that for over five decades, he has been promoting Ijebu, Yoruba, and Nigerian culture.

According to him, as part of his contributions to promoting tradition and culture, he was made the Mayegun of Yorubaland in 2020, awarded the MON (Member of the Order of the Niger) in 2022, and named Olori Omo-Oba and Otunba Afidipotemole of Akile Ijebu in 2023.

KWAM1's fans support his new move in Ijebu. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Fans react to KWAM1's Application

Fans of the superstar were divided in their reactions. Some questioned his connection to the Ijebu ruling house, pointing out that it is traditionally the oracle (Ifa) that selects the rightful candidate for the throne.

They wondered if the oracle would no longer play that role. Others speculated that, since KWAM1 is a friend of the president, it would be easy for him to become the next king.

A few jokingly asked if he would continue playing Fuji music after becoming the king.

On the other hand, some supporters backed his move, claiming that he is genuinely from the royal family.

What fans said about KWAM1

Here are a few comments about the music star's decision below:

@brave1960 wrote:

"So ifa no dey choose again now, na by application. Nawa."

@madrinaseth stated:

"He’s from the royal family, so he’s on right track."

@ tunde.sznn shared:

"Passing of boundaries."

@abolore_twins wrote

"So oba will go around singing.Coz I don't get."

@sirlumie_ shared:

"So who go come sing on my wedding day like this?"

