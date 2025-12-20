Charles Idahosa, a former commissioner for information under the administration of Lucky Igbinedion and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has reportedly died at 72.

A source closer to the family disclosed that he "was full of life this morning. As usual, he came downstairs to receive people. I don’t know what happened; it is shocking.”

According to Vanguard, Idahosa was popularly referred to as Akakasiaka and Charlie Tempo. He was known as a very vocal politician. He served as political adviser to the former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, for eight years of his administration.

He joined the camp of Oshiomhole's successor, Godwin Obaseki, who fell out with his predecessor. Idahosa wrote a book titled “The Fall of the Last Godfather”. He was part of those who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2020 with Obaseki.

However, the late Idahosa later dumped the camp of Obaseki after the latter was re-elected, and he was part of the first politicians to publicly denounce the former governor. He rejoined the ruling APC and was the first to release jingles for the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo

Idahosa's death came the day after Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi, the former senator who represented the people of Delta North senatorial district at the Red Chamber, reportedly passed away.

Reacting to the demise of the former senator, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, expressed his grief about the death and described the demise of the former lawmaker as a great loss for the state, the Anioma nation and Nigeria at large.

Festus Ahon, the chief press secretary to the governor, in a condolence message, maintained that Senator Nwaoboshi remained a proud son of Delta state and a prominent advocate of the Anioma cause whose contribution to nation-building cannot be forgotten.

The details surrounding his demise were yet to be made public; however, some reports have claimed that the former senator slumped and was rushed to a hospital in Abuja, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor. The week has been a sad one in the south-south as two influential politicians, died in the same week.

