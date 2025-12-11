President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, has made a cryptic reaction to a statement by Fusengbuwa Ruling House in Ijebu, Ogun state, denouncing KWAM 1's claim to the Awujale throne

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House in Ijebu rejected KWAM 1's claim that he was from the Jadiara Royal Family on three grounds in a statement on Thursday, December 11

Onanuga took to his social media page to share the position of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, but the presidential aide's comment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information as strategy, has reacted to a letter from the Fusengbuwa Ruling House in Ijebu, Ogun state, rejecting King Wasiu Ayinde Marsha, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, as its member, as well as denying its earlier claim that he was from the Jadiara Royal Family.

The ruling house, in a statement shared by the presidential aide on social media, explained that the letter KWAM 1 claimed to have cleared him as a prince to contest the foremost Awujale stool in Ijebu land was faulty. It explained that the Fuji meastro signed the letter two days after a purported family unit head, Omooba Adeyato Abayomi Oduyeye Erubobo, signed the letter.

Bayo Onanuga reacts to the rejection of KWAM 1 by the Fusengbuwa Ruling House for the Awujale stool Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

3 reasons Fusengbuwa Ruling House rejects KWAM 1

It further noted that the form was not signed by the authorised family head, whom K1 had claimed. It added that Erubobo was not a registered member of the Jadiara Royal House and that there is no proof that KWAM 1 was either a member of the Jadira Royal House or of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

Sharing the rejection statement in a social media post on Thursday, December 11, Onanuga wrote:

"Fusengbuwa Ruling House in Ijebu Ode, my home town rejects Wasiu Anifowose a.k.a KWAM 1’s claim to the Awujale throne."

Nigerians react as Onanuga speaks on KWAM1 rejection

The presidential aide's statement has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Adeniji Adebayo Solomon urged Onanuga to focus on the presidential job:

"Dear Sir, please try to focus on your office and leave others to manage whatever is going on with Awujale and K1. You are a father figure to us, and we respect and cherish you. Please don't deviate. I know you will understand my message clearly. Thank you, Sir."

Fusengbuwa Ruling House in Ijebu Ode rejects KWAM 1 as an Ijebu prince Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Instagram

Ayodele Chuks said Wasiu can't challenge the decision in court:

"He can go to court to challenge the decision of the ruling house if he thinks they are wrong. History is a reliable reference point."

Soro Soke urged the musician to go for family DNA:

"Family’s DNA is the answer. Let Wasiu call for it right away."

Akin Malaolu reacted:

"Kwam 1 has been described as an 'IMPOSTOR' by this press statement."

See Onanuga's tweet here:

Jadiara royal family rejects KWAM 1's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Jadiara Royal Family stated that Fuji legend KWAM1 has no genealogical ties to the ruling house.

The family distanced itself from claims suggesting he could be eligible for Awujale succession.

A formal statement was sent to Ogun state authorities as the matter gained public attention.

Source: Legit.ng