The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, denied reports claiming a terrorist group was operating in his community

He described the allegations as false, defending the Jaysu Security Network and Jama ’ atu Ta ’ awunil Muslimeen in the area

The monarch warned those spreading the claims to stop, while the religious group said its leader was not detained by the DSS

Osun state - The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has dismissed claims that a terrorist group is operating within his domain, describing the reports as false, misleading, and dangerous.

Oba Akanbi was reacting to reports alleging that a security group linked to Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen, a religious organisation based in Iwo, was a terrorist outfit.

The monarch’s position was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, and obtained on Monday in Osogbo, Osun state.

According to the royal father, the allegation was a “deliberate move to castrate the security muscle of Iwo by decimating the strength of Jaysu Security Network,” which he described as a trusted local security outfit working closely with the police.

“The media report of the existence of a terrorist group in Iwo is false and unfounded. Iwo remains the most peaceful town in South Western States, promoted by the activities of Jaysu Security Network, an annex of Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen,” the statement read.

Oluwo defends religious group in Iwo

The Oluwo also defended the leader of the religious group, Sheikh Dahood Imran Molaasan, describing him as an educational philanthropist whose organisation operates more than 40 schools in Iwo, including a College of Education and orphanage homes.

He stressed that the group had existed for over 20 years and questioned how its activities could be linked to terrorism.

“They know the nook and cranny of everywhere. The police use them to effect the arrest of hardened criminals. You can move freely in Iwo at any time, including midnight,” he said.

Oba Akanbi further stated that Jaysu Security Network works directly with the police and plays a critical role in maintaining peace in the town.

Oluwo warns people against fake news

Oluwo, who threatened to get those peddling untrue stories about his community arrested, also said those behind the rumour were out to discredit “the most peaceful town in Nigeria.”

He said

“Those peddling such unfounded stories are social media terrorists and bandits. I’m assuring you, necessary actions shall be taken against social media terrorists and bandits whose job is cause non-existent tension by manufacturing and spreading fake information.”

DSS invites cleric in Iwo

Earlier, the Tawu’un Movement in Iwo had said its leader, Sheikh Daood Imran, was invited by the Department of State Security over the trending video of a rally held in support of Palestine.

But the group dismissed insinuations that Imran was detained by the secret police in connection with the video of the rally that went viral on social media.

But while speaking with The PUNCH on the issue, the Media Coordinator of the Tawu’un Movement, Lookman Adeboje, stated that Imran was invited and he honoured the invite.

He dismissed the insinuations that he was detained.

Adeboje said, “We were invited yesterday, and the invitation was just for clarification on the video and because of the Palestinian flags that were in the video.”

“So, we went there, and we made the clarification. We told them that the Palestine issue is a global issue and an issue of humanity, and that even the Nigerian government is supporting Palestine." He added

