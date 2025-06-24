Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, prohibits alcohol intake within the palace premises, citing the need for a sacred environment

The monarch's decision to ban alcohol consumption within the palace grounds sparks mixed reactions among netizens.

The royal father's move has attracted praise and criticism, with some calling for a complete ban on substance abuse in the entire community

Iwo, Osun state - In a move to preserve the sacredness of the palace grounds, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has prohibited the consumption of alcohol within the palace and its surroundings.

According to a statement cited by The Punch, the monarch announced the decision on his 58th birthday during a meeting with palace staff on Saturday, June 21.

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has prohibited the consumption of alcohol within the palace and its surroundings. Photo credit:X/Ogbeni_Skrtel

Source: Twitter

A video of the moment, shared on Facebook by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, showed the royal father addressing unidentified individuals while seated in front of the main palace building in Iwo, .

Speaking in Yoruba, Akanbi said preaching holiness must be accompanied by living in a holy environment.

“This palace belongs to Olodumare, and there is a mosque over there. We want to get instant answers to our prayers. If you want to make something holy, you must start by making yourself holy first.

“I am taking this decision for you to become someone I will be proud to associate with. If you want to drink alcohol, I beg of you, go outside this premises. Go behind this fence. Go there and drink it, not here,” he said.

According to the video posted by Ibraheem, he captioned the video as ‘Birthday: Oluwo holds meetings with palace staff, bans alcohol intake, vows to make Iwo clean.’

“We are preaching holiness. Anything that has to do with alcohol should not be touched on the premises. Anything against God should leave this premises,” the Oluwo added

The monarch’s decision has attracted largely positive reactions online.

Commenting under the post, Aare Ishola Ogunkoru praised the king, writing,

“We are blessed to have you as our King. Continue enjoy the grace of Almighty God, Oba wa.”

Ahmed Adeokin wrote

“May Almighty God make it an easy ride for my King. Nice move.”

Legit.ng gathered more reactions on X as netizens expressed mixed feelings

@oladele_r wrote on X

Sugbon oun leee fagbooo.......oloshii werreeee

@Jkezy

🤣🤣🤣 Oluwo is gradually introducing 'Sharia' in his town forget all these shenanigans and flowery writings."

@ademola_david

Asasi leleyi oo. I hope Palm wine is not banned?

@JshDubem

The gods themself na schnapp dem dey drink na.

Further comments on Facebook

Auwal Abdulqadir Sani

That's good, we will enforce this order

Zaris Williams wrote

Shey all this afobaje in IWO no fit dethrone this man for peace to rain? This onigbo king just dey Disgrace Us I swear🤣🤣🤣

Call for a ban on drug use

An X user, @kingkhone4real, called for the complete ban of alcoholic substances in the whole of Iwo, while others took to their Facebook to question the ban on hard drugs.

@kingkhone4real on X

Good one. Ban it completely in the whole community

Atolagbe Oladimeji on Facebook

Do you remember to ban igbo wey you dey smoke too

Gbenga Ajiboye on Facebook

What about hard drugs??

Oluwo declared himself as Alaafin

Legit.ng previously reported that the King has declared that henceforth, he wishes to be addressed as the Alaafin of Iwo. This is coming seven years after he adopted the title of “emir of Yorubaland”. The emir title is peculiar to northern traditional rulers.

As reported by TheCable, he explained that the reason for his decision stating:

“When I was made the Oluwo of Iwo, I was turbaned. It is because Iwo is an ancient Islamic town. Iwo was known as ‘geri malami’, meaning: the home of the scholars. So, this regalia is appropriate for me as the Oluwo,”

On Tuesday, June 2, 2025, Oluwo said the title of Alaafin remains supreme among Yoruba traditional institutions, and he wants to be addressed as such. According to The Punch, the traditional ruler said his palace would inform the Osun state government of the new title he wished to be known as address as.

“Henceforth, I will also want to be called Alafin of Iwo and we will inform the government about it.”

The controversial traditional ruler stated this during the courtesy visit of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, at his palace in Iwo in June.

