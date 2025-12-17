As part of an intensifying grassroots engagement ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State, a leading aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Tuesday, December 16, held separate strategic meetings with Vice Chairmen and Chiefs of Staff from the 33 Local Government Councils in the state, formally seeking their support for his ambition to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde.

The meetings, which took place at different locations in Ibadan, underscored Ajadi’s consultative approach to politics and his determination to build a broad-based structure from the grassroots up.

Addressing the 33 Local Government Vice Chairmen, Ajadi described his aspiration as a divine calling and urged them to serve as foot soldiers in taking his message to the people at the ward and community levels.

“This ambition is not driven by personal gain but by God’s calling and a sense of responsibility to serve,” Ajadi said.

“I believe strongly that what God has ordained is already settled, and that is why I am taking this message directly to the grassroots.”

He gave an extensive account of his personal background and political journey, presenting himself as a blend of experience from different sectors.

“My name is Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo. I am a passionate and hardworking son of Yorubaland, hailing from Oyo State, with maternal roots in Ogun State,” he said.

“I am a politician, an industrialist, a humanitarian and a trained journalist, with business interests spanning manufacturing, property management and entertainment.”

Ajadi said leadership is an inbuilt trait and a lifelong career path for him, describing it as a response to a divine call to contribute meaningfully to good governance and development.

He also traced his political exposure to the Late Hon. Sesan Adeagbo, popularly known as Elesan, whom he credited for introducing him to political leaders across Oyo State.

“He introduced me to political leaders across Oyo State in 2022, when I was aspiring for the presidency under the NNPP. His guidance shaped my political journey,” Ajadi said.

Recalling his decision to step down from the NNPP presidential race in favour of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Ajadi said the move demonstrated his commitment to party unity, noting that he was later offered the Ogun State governorship ticket in recognition of that sacrifice.

He explained that his eventual focus on Oyo State politics was encouraged by notable leaders, including Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan, who formally invited him to extend his goodwill and political ambition to his father’s state.

Speaking on Ajadi’s political style, a party leader from Egbeda Local Government, Hon. Lukman Akinpelu, said the aspirant had distinguished himself through consultation rather than mere publicity.

“Many aspirants have billboards in every nook and cranny of Oyo State, but that is not politics,” Akinpelu said.

“Ambassador Ajadi has been moving around to consult PDP executives at the state, local government and ward levels, even as his billboards are visible across the state.”

According to him, Ajadi’s growing consultations have unsettled opposition parties and injected fresh dynamism into Oyo politics.

Several vice chairmen spoke in support of the ambition, while offering strategic advice. The Vice Chairman of Atisbo Local Government, Hon. Ogundiya Sola, emphasised party unity as key to success.

“If you carry party members along, many who left the PDP will return,” Ogundiya said.

“Please continue to do the good work that will unite the party, and you will be remembered for it.”

Similarly, the Vice Chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government, Hon. Kareem Mujidat, urged Ajadi to continue to sustain grassroots mobilisation.

“You have a great and achievable dream. Use the vice chairmen to reach the grassroots and always follow up to ensure your message gets to the people,” she said.

In an emotional account, the Vice Chairman of Oyo West Local Government, Hon. Alade Nureni, praised Ajadi’s empathy during a recent visit to the council

“When Ambassador Ajadi came to Oyo West for a scheduled meeting, we had just lost two party members from the same family in an accident,” Nureni said.

“Instead of being angry over the cancellation, he paid a condolence visit. That gesture is something Oyo West will never forget.”

Nureni also advised Ajadi to continue engaging key stakeholders across the party structure, acknowledging Governor Makinde as an influential figure within the PDP in the state.

Later on the same day, Ajadi met with Chiefs of Staff from the 33 Local Government Councils in Ibadan where he unveiled what he described as a continuity agenda anchored on consolidating the achievements of the current administration.

“I am here to formally inform you that my aspiration is to continue from where Governor Seyi Makinde will stop, if I am fortunate with your involvement to be given the PDP ticket and the mandate of the people in 2027,” Ajadi said.

“What we are doing is not about personal ambition alone; it is about sustaining good governance, strengthening grassroots development and deepening the dividends of democracy across Oyo State.”

He disclosed that political leaders in Egbeda Local Government, including the PDP Chairman, Hon. Ebenezer Olawale Alawe, councillors and other stakeholders, had embraced his ambition as a collective project.

“Their support shows that this project belongs to the people,” Ajadi said.

Speaking on behalf of the Chiefs of Staff, Prince Rasaq Jelili Adewale of Irepo Local Government described Ajadi as a committed humanitarian whose consultations had helped to strengthen party unity.

“If God grants Ambassador Ajadi his heart’s desire, Oyo State will be better for it,” Adewale said.

“Since he declared his ambition, he has consulted widely and shown humility and respect for party structures.”

He commended Governor Makinde’s performance, particularly in infrastructure and youth employment, noting visible improvements across the state.

Other speakers, including Hon. Muyiwa Adewara (Oyo West), Alhaji Hassan Bello (Ibadan South-West), and Mrs Areo Grace (Ogbomoso North), the first female Chief of Staff in the state, urged Ajadi to uphold party discipline, respect party supremacy and sustain inclusive consultations.

Mrs Grace emphasised that the attendance of the Chiefs of Staff, with the consent of their chairmen, reflected unity and respect for party structure.

The meetings concluded with prayers for the success of Ajadi’s aspiration, led by Hon. Adewara, Chairman of the League of Chiefs of Staff Forum, while the vote of thanks was delivered by the Egbeda PDP Chairman, Hon. Ebenezer Olawale Alawe.

Observers say the twin engagements signal Ajadi’s resolve to build a formidable grassroots network as the 2027 governorship contest gradually takes shape in Oyo State.

