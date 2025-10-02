The Osun state traditional rulers council is now in a fresh crisis following the allegation raised against the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, earlier alleged that the Ooni of Ife conspired with his ex-wife to poison him

Origbo Meje Obas, the council of traditional rulers from the Ife North local government area of Osun state, asked the Oluwo to provide evidence for the allegation within an ultimatum

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has been given a 21-day ultimatum to provide evidence for his allegations against the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, or be prepared for a legal battle.

Origbo Meje Obas, the council of traditional rulers from the Ife North local government area of Osun state, issued the threat to the Oluwo of Iwo, alleging that the traditional ruler was denigrating the stool of the Ooni of Ife.

Monarchs asked Oluwo of Iwo to withdraw his allegation against Ooni of Ife

Ife monarchs speak against Oluwo's allegations

Speaking on behalf of the Origbo Meje Obas, the acting vice chairman of the Ife North Traditional Council, Oba Kehinde Adesoji (the Salu of Edun Abon, demanded that the Oluwo retract all the allegations against the Ooni.

Being flanked by Oba Meshach Oyediran, the Olulamokun of Yakooyo, and Oba Oluwabusola Oloyede, Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, the traditional ruler recalled the past misconducts of the Oluwo and described the claim of Oba Akanbi that the Ooni conspired with his former wife to poison him as defamatory.

The Oluwo of Iwo had made the allegation against the Ooni in a video shared on his social media page.

The Oluwo's allegation against Ooni of Ife

The video, which was posted on Tuesday, September 30, generated mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Bakare OlorunOsebinusi Johnson explains why the governor of Osun has yet to intervene:

"Osun governor is currently after re-election; if not, he would have summoned this man to the governor's office for a query. Well, maybe if he squeezes through his reelection, Daddy Ade can finally remember him."

Asiwaju Abdullahi Abdulrauf commented:

"The world has become unbearable due to the perceived disregard for tradition. The Oluwo title, which was established through political means, appears to be rivalling the revered Ooni of Ife, who has held a sacred position since ancient times, tracing back to the founders of the Yoruba nation."

Prince Akorede posited:

"It's better to speak out, which the King has done. This isn't a small matter that should be kept hidden. Let everyone know what is going on with verifiable evidence. Good that you told us ur side of the story, now it's all getting clear what really transpired. We would like to hear from the other side, too! God bless Oluwo."

Babatunde Salami said:

Almighty God knows all the hidden things. Almighty God pass all HIS Creations, and Everyone knows their self hearts... Sir, as a good believer, who does what pains you, can still do what pleases you. Be yourself, and let's leave everything to Almighty God. HE is our creator who knows everything, and who can do all things."

Olasupo Benjamin wrote:

"We will beg Baba Ooni to leave your wife alone lol. Your eyes still dey there.

