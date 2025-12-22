Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

Just In: Jubilation as Notorious Bandit Leader Gayama Arrested in Benue, Photo Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Troops of the Nigerian armys 6 Brigade, operating under Sector III of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a notorious bandit leader linked to multiple cases of kidnapping and armed robbery along the BenueTaraba axis
  • Preliminary investigations, as made known by the Brigade through its acting spokesperson, Lt. Unar Muhammad, revealed that Gayama is closely associated with Aka Dogo, a wanted leader of an armed criminal group
  • Security sources also disclosed that personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at the Vaase Outpost confirmed that the suspect was among those declared wanted by the Beji Police Division in Ukum local government area

Just in: Tinubu storms Maiduguri, as he kicks off 3-state tour with Obasanjo-era jet

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Makurdi, Benue State - Troops from Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari, under the 6 Brigade Nigerian army’s Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a notorious bandit leader accused of multiple kidnappings and armed robberies along the Benue–Taraba axis.

As reported by Channels TV, the arrest was carried out on Sunday, December 21, during an operation at Vaase Community, Ukum local government area (LGA) of Benue State.

Troops arrest notorious bandit leader Fidelis Gayama in Benue council
Nigerian army troops arrest notorious bandit leader Fidelis Gayama in Benue’s Ukum local government area.
Source: Original

Army arrests notorious Benue bandit

TVC News also noted the now-trending development.

In a statement released on Monday, December 22, Lieutenant Muhammad Umar, the spokesman for the 6 Brigade, disclosed that the operation led to the arrest of Fidelis Gayama, a” high-value” suspect who had long been wanted by security agents.

Just In: Tragedy as Assistant Commissioner of Police slumps, dies during meeting

Umar said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is closely linked to Aka Dogo, a wanted armed group leader, and is believed to be the ringleader of a criminal network that has terrorised travellers and communities along the Kente-Wukari Road and adjoining border areas between Benue and Taraba States.

Further validation by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) at the Vaase Outpost confirmed that the suspect is among individuals declared wanted by the Beji police division, Ukum LGA of Benue State.

Nigerian Army arrests notorious bandit leader Fidelis Gayama, responsible for terrorising communities in Benue and Taraba States.
Nigerian Army finally nabs Fidelis Gayama, a notorious bandit leader terrorising Benue and Taraba communities. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy
Source: Twitter

The statement said:

“The suspect is currently in military custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for comprehensive investigation and prosecution in line with extant laws."

Gayama's purported photo can be viewed below:

Insecurity in Nigeria: Tears as gunmen kill 12 in fresh Plateau attack

Ceaseless violence engulfs northern Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that violence has increased in the northcentral region in recent years as population growth leads to an expansion of the area dedicated to farming, leaving less land available for open grazing by nomads’ cattle herds.

Conflicts have often spiralled into broader criminality and tit-for-tat revenge attacks between informal armed groups established to protect rival communities.

The northern region is one of the hottest beds of violence in Nigeria, with its states experiencing a toxic mix of armed attacks, kidnappings and banditry in recent years. The army has also been grappling with a long-running battle with the Boko Haram armed group in the northeast for more than a decade.

Tinubu told to sack Buhari’s appointee “act swiftly”

Tinubu speaks out on terrorism financiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu vowed that his administration "will go after" terrorism financiers, bandits, and foreign-linked mercenaries.

Tinubu made this vow while presenting the 2026 budget to a joint session of federal lawmakers at the National Assembly.

The Nigerian leader promised that his administration would defeat banditry and terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience

Boko HaramBenue StateTaraba StateNigerian ArmyNigeria Police
