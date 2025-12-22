Troops of the Nigerian army ’ s 6 Brigade , operating under Sector III of Operation Whirl Stroke ( OPWS ), have arrested a notorious bandit leader linked to multiple cases of kidnapping and armed robbery along the Benue – Taraba axis

Preliminary investigations, as made known by the Brigade through its acting spokesperson, Lt. Unar Muhammad, revealed that Gayama is closely associated with Aka Dogo, a wanted leader of an armed criminal group

Security sources also disclosed that personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at the Vaase Outpost confirmed that the suspect was among those declared wanted by the Beji Police Division in Ukum local government area

Makurdi, Benue State - Troops from Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari, under the 6 Brigade Nigerian army’s Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a notorious bandit leader accused of multiple kidnappings and armed robberies along the Benue–Taraba axis.

As reported by Channels TV, the arrest was carried out on Sunday, December 21, during an operation at Vaase Community, Ukum local government area (LGA) of Benue State.

Nigerian army troops arrest notorious bandit leader Fidelis Gayama in Benue’s Ukum local government area.

Army arrests notorious Benue bandit

TVC News also noted the now-trending development.

In a statement released on Monday, December 22, Lieutenant Muhammad Umar, the spokesman for the 6 Brigade, disclosed that the operation led to the arrest of Fidelis Gayama, a” high-value” suspect who had long been wanted by security agents.

Umar said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is closely linked to Aka Dogo, a wanted armed group leader, and is believed to be the ringleader of a criminal network that has terrorised travellers and communities along the Kente-Wukari Road and adjoining border areas between Benue and Taraba States.

Further validation by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) at the Vaase Outpost confirmed that the suspect is among individuals declared wanted by the Beji police division, Ukum LGA of Benue State.

Nigerian Army finally nabs Fidelis Gayama, a notorious bandit leader terrorising Benue and Taraba communities. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

The statement said:

“The suspect is currently in military custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for comprehensive investigation and prosecution in line with extant laws."

Ceaseless violence engulfs northern Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that violence has increased in the northcentral region in recent years as population growth leads to an expansion of the area dedicated to farming, leaving less land available for open grazing by nomads’ cattle herds.

Conflicts have often spiralled into broader criminality and tit-for-tat revenge attacks between informal armed groups established to protect rival communities.

The northern region is one of the hottest beds of violence in Nigeria, with its states experiencing a toxic mix of armed attacks, kidnappings and banditry in recent years. The army has also been grappling with a long-running battle with the Boko Haram armed group in the northeast for more than a decade.

