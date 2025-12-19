The Nawfia community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State has announced the suspension of the “Igu Aro” festival

The leaders of the community said “Igu Aro” is one of the major Igbo cultural festivals in the south-east region of the country

The traditional ruler of Nawfia, Igwe Daniel Obelle, shared more details about how the community decided to suspend the festival

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra State - The Nawfia community has suspended a major Igbo cultural festival, “Igu Aro,” until further notice due to increased and persistent gun attacks.

The Nawfia community is located in Njikoka local government area, Anambra State.

The traditional ruler of Nawfia, Igwe Daniel Obelle, said the decision isto prevent further loss of lives.

According to Obelle, the festival, originally scheduled for January 2, 2026, has been suspended to protect the lives and properties of Nawfia residents, irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, or religion.

Obelle said, “perpetrators of these evil acts are still devising further measures to inflict pain on innocent residents of the town.”

As reported byThe Punch, this was contained in a statement issued on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Obelle disclosed that the decision was taken following extensive consultations among critical stakeholders and the traditional council of the Nawfia kingdom.

“Following the series of insecurities experienced between September 9, 2025, October 20, 2025, and the recent attack on December 7, 2025, which tragically claimed the lives of four promising young men, the Igwe-in-Council and the entire people of Nawfia have suspended the most notable cultural festival, ‘Igu Aro,’ for this year to mourn our brothers who were murdered.”

Gunmen attack Anambra church, kill pastor’s wife

Recall that tragedy struck on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Isiokwe community in Lilu town, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

Gunmen attacked Saint Andrew’s Church in Isiokwe community, killing the pastor's wife while several others sustained serious injuries.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, shared more details about the tragic and deadly attack.

Deadly gunmen attack former Anambra governor's convoy

Legit.ng also reported that gunmen attacked the convoy of former Anambra governor Dr. Chris Ngige along Nkpor–Nnobi Road, leaving one person dead and several injured.

A woman recording the incident on her mobile phone was shot dead, while a shop owner sustained severe injuries and was scheduled for surgery.

The convoy’s esc0rt leader suffered gunshot wounds and underwent surgery with the pilot car riddled with bullets.

Source: Legit.ng