Veteran Nollywood actor Eda Onile Ola had alleged a plot to remake Ogbori Elemoso without consent

In a press conference in Ibadan, he stated that ₦7.5m paid into his account was “robbery” and returned immediately

He also appealed to Governor Makinde, Soun of Ogbomoso, and national leaders for help

Veteran actor Chief Olalere Osunpaimo, popularly known as Eda Onile Ola, has raised an alarm over what he described as an attempt to hijack his life’s work.

Speaking at a press conference, the veteran actor accused certain individuals and a production company of planning to illegally remake his iconic film Ogbori Elemoso without his consent.

According to Osunpaimo, the controversy began after he was approached by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, who reportedly expressed interest in remaking the historic movie, reports The Leadership.

Lere Paimo alleges a plot to remake Ogbori Elemoso without consent. Photos: Lere Paimo.

Source: Instagram

The respected filmmaker, whose house was recently renovated, explained that during initial discussions, he estimated the project would cost about ₦100 million, adding that the monarch showed interest in increasing the budget and revising the script.

However, he claimed that in October 2025, a man identified as Ben Ayoola, also known as Ben O Ben, alongside individuals said to represent Fewchore Studio, visited his residence with shocking claims.

The actor stated:

“They told me clearly that they did not need my consent to remake Ogbori Elemoso They said they only came to give me a ‘gift’.”

He disclosed that ₦7.5 million was later paid into his bank account without prior agreement, a move his children strongly opposed.

Osunpaimo said his children described the payment as manipulation and advised him to reject it.

“Acting on their advice, I immediately returned the money,” he stated.

He added that his lawyer subsequently issued a cease-and-desist letter to all parties involved.

Despite this, the veteran actor alleged that the individuals remained defiant and even issued threats.

However, reacting to Lere Paimo's accusation, the Public Relations Officer to the Soun of Ogbomoso, Peter Olaleye, told The PUNCH: “The issue is, as you know, an in-house matter.

“Baba (Eda Onile Ola) is one of the chiefs in Ogbomoso. He was contacted when the story was about to be released. The crew even visited his house. The story belongs to Ogbomoso, and the one they are making now is a new story entirely. The bone of contention is an in-house matter.”

Lere Paimo debunks death rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lere Paimo recently debunked rumours of his death.

Sharing proof of life in a video that recently emerged on social media, Paimo stated that he was alive, hale and hearty.

He also handed those spreading rumours about his death over to God in his address to his fans and well-wishers.

He stated:

"I am alive, hale and hearty. To all those posting the news that I am dead since midnight, I wouldn't curse them, but my God will judge them," Lere Paimo said, speaking in Yoruba language."

Lere Paimo says that ₦7.5m paid into his account was robbery and returned immediately. Photo: Lere Paimo.

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod renovates Lere Paimo's house

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Kunle Afod put a smile on the face of Lere Paimo as he turned 85.

As a gift to mark his new age, Afod decided to renovate his house.

A viral video showed workers in Paimo's living room working as they made some replacements. The gesture left the veteran emotional.

Source: Legit.ng