A popular Islamic cleric in Kwara state, Sheikh Ahmad Labeeb Agbaji, has warned major political parties against zoning their 2027 governorship tickets outside Ilorin, the state capital, insisting that any party that takes such a decision risks electoral failure.

Sheikh Agbaji gave the warning while speaking on Friday, December 19, at the 63rd birthday lecture of former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, where he addressed growing debates around zoning ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state.

“There is something I am hearing around. I heard that political parties are planning to zone their gubernatorial ticket outside the north or the south. You should tell me which party ever did that and succeeded?” the cleric asked.

He argued that Ilorin, located in Kwara Central, remains the nerve centre of development in the state and that residents of other regions equally benefit from infrastructure located in the capital.

“There is nothing in Ilorin, the state capital, that both the north and the south regions are not benefiting. If Ilorin is suffering, the whole northern region of the state will also suffer. The roads, the water and all other social amenities in Ilorin, every part of the state, including the north, are also benefiting from them,” he said.

The cleric urged political parties to focus on competence rather than zoning, warning against decisions that could cost them victory in 2027.

“Let Ilorin people continue to be the governor of the state. Do you remember at that time when they wanted to give Shaba Lafiagi and Fatai Ahmed, did they zone it? Put the right candidate out and let people vote for him, and don’t zone."

“I am warning the party not to do what will make them fail during the 2027 election,” Sheikh Agbaji added.

However, in contrast to the cleric’s position, the Emir of Yashikira in Baruten Local Government Area, His Royal Highness, Amb (Dr) Alhaji Umar Sariki Usman, Sabikpassi II, made a strong case for power shift to Kwara North, citing insecurity and underdevelopment in the region.

Kwara North leaders call for change

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the monarch said producing the next governor from Kwara North would promote unity and accelerate development across the state.

“If the next governor comes from the northern region, it will be great for us and for all Kwarans. I believe the issues of insecurity will be properly dealt with. You know the northern region is the most affected part of the state when it comes to insecurity,” he said.

He also lamented the lack of critical infrastructure in the region, particularly in the education sector.

“Also, the region is the one with the least development if you compare it with Central and the South. In the whole region, we don’t have a functioning JAMB CBT centre, and do you know it is safer for our youths here to attend schools in the Benin Republic than a university in Nigeria? This is because of proximity due to good road networks to Benin, which is not available for us to reach other parts of Nigeria,” the Emir explained.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that traditional rulers from Kwara North met on November 26, 2025, at the Emir’s Palace in Patigi to deliberate on a theme titled “Kwara North Unity, Security and Way Forward on 2027 Project.”

The discussions were later expanded to include traditional rulers from Kwara South, culminating in a historic meeting at the Ajase-Ipo Descendants Union Hall, where traditional rulers from both regions deliberated on insecurity and the Kwara North governorship aspiration.

At the meeting, traditional rulers from Kwara South reportedly agreed to support the push for a power shift to Kwara North in the 2027 governorship election.

Speaking at the gathering, the host monarch, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, commended the Kwara North rulers for seeking dialogue and pledged the support of Kwara South traditional rulers.

South, North rulers agree on 2027 leadership

Also speaking, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, emphasised the need for a localised security model across the state and openly endorsed the Kwara North agenda.

“In Offa town, we believe in equity and fairness. What Kwara North is asking for is not too much; it is their right to be the governor of Kwara state in 2027. I have spent 15 years on the throne, and I have not witnessed a governor from Kwara North,” the monarch said.

He added, “We, the traditional rulers in Kwara South and Kwara North, have agreed to support any candidate from Kwara North.”

The Etsu Patigi, Dr Umar Bologi, thanked the Kwara South rulers for their openness, stressing that the region had long supported other zones in the past.

“It is important to seek the support of the Kwara South traditional rulers at this time because it is the turn of Kwara North to govern the state,” he said.

Similarly, the Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Mohammad Kudu Kawu, described the meeting as historic, noting that Kwara North traditional rulers had never been this united.

“This gathering is historical. It has never happened before. Our traditional rulers decided to come and seek the Kwara South traditional rulers’ support ahead of the history we are going to make in 2027 when a Kwara Northerner will emerge as governor of this state,” he said.

“We won’t relent in our fight against insecurity across Kwara North. We have agreed on a uniform local security outfit. Kwara North Agenda 2027 is our collective effort,” the emir added.

Other traditional rulers, including the Elese of Igbaja, Oba Ahmed Babalola, and the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Oladele Adeoti, also called for strengthened local security channels and echoed support for the power shift to Kwara North.

Traditional rulers present at the meeting included the Alofa of Ilofa, Olosi of Osi, Emir of Yashikira, Emir of Okuta, Olupako of Share, Etsu Tsaragi, Olusin of Isanlu-Isin, Emir of Ilesha Baruba, Emir of Kaiama and the Elerin of Erin-Ile.

Christian governor possible in Kwara 2027, ex‑PDP chair

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Kwara PDP Chairman Chief Iyiola Oyedepo said a Christian candidate can win the 2027 governorship election in Kwara state, dismissing claims religion should bar anyone from contesting.

Oyedepo, speaking in Ilorin on November 13, explained that nothing in law stops a Christian from leading Kwara and warned against sectarian politics that could fan religious tensions ahead of the polls.

He urged Kwarans to prioritise competence and fairness over religious identity when choosing Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq’s successor, saying dividing politics along faith lines would harm unity and peace.

