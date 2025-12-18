A prominent Ghanaian pastor has issued a notable prophecy, warning of potential bloodshed and devastating flooding in Nigeria

Apostle Dr Elijah Kofi King shared a 7-minute video on social media, urging Nigerians to pray against attacks and accidents in 2026

Legit.ng reports that with only a few days remaining until the New Year, self-proclaimed prophets like Apostle King frequently share their prophecies

Ikeja, Lagos State - Ahead of the New Year, Apostle Elijah Kofi King of the Fire Nation Arena Ministries, has prophesied that the bad eggs among Nigerian state actors will soon be exposed.

In his message titled '2026 Prophecy for Nigeria,' seen by Legit.ng, the Ghanaian preacher stated that corrupt public officials would soon face the wrath of the law.

He said:

“There will be a radical and ruthless anti-corruption exposé coming to Nigeria, and I saw attacks of exposés (sic) on high-profile politicians like governors and government officials. Praise the Lord. It is coming, and it is part of the revival and the deliverance God is giving Nigeria.”

Continuing, the cleric asserted that “there will be re-evaluation” of the naira.

His words:

“Then again, there will be re-evaluation of the currency or currency reform or policy that will also spark a lot of public debate in Nigeria, in order for the economy to be revived. There will be talks about it. Hallelujah. They will try to take down a big oil company. And it will face some protests and sabotage in Nigeria in the year 2026. Praise the name of The Lord.

He predicted the emergence of a young politician who he said would be hugely admired by his peers.

“A young politician who has been anointed by God will arise, and he will gain unexpected fame and popularity among the youth in Nigeria by the spirit of God. The spirit of God has given grace to His servant, and therefore, if this politician comes across this prophecy, he has to do the right thing to get in touch with the right men of God who can instill him (sic). Hallelujah.”

He added:

“Nigerians should prepare and pray against flooding in the year 2026 because there is going to be serious flood in the year 2026.

“There will be a major foreign investment. A major foreign investment that will excite the whole nation. It is coming. Hallelujah. It will be a sight to behold for the whole nation. Amen.

"I also saw an accident that will spark national mourning in Nigeria. National morning in Nigeria. An accident. I see an underground pipe with oil and gas also going up in flames in Nigeria in the year 2026 and beyond.”

Similarly, Apostle King warned of potential mass violence or “bloodshed” in Nigeria by foreign attackers, urging people to pray.

Nigeria is currently grappling with complex security challenges that affect several regions of the country. These multifaceted threats range from insurgencies to organised crime and communal conflicts, impacting the safety of citizens, livelihoods, and the economy.

King said:

“There is an evil wind; cough and sickness that the enemy is projecting into the people and into the land of Nigeria for the year 2026. So prayer is needed.

“I saw visitors coming into Nigeria. Their main purpose is to come and spill blood and I foresee a lot of guns and bloodshed and I see people dead even in the streets I see people dead even in the streets. Nigeria, the spirit of God says be careful with the visitors you receive, both spiritually and physically, because there are visitors who are on their way coming in the year 2026, and their main focus and purpose is to cause bloodshed. Hallelujah.”

Legit.ng reports that the mood among people when prophecies are released is highly varied, ranging from hope and encouragement to scepticism, anxiety, confusion, or even fear.

Several other African clerics are expected to release their 'prophecies' before the end of 2025.

