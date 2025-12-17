Some media publications said former presidential candidate of the Labour Party ( LP ), Peter Obi, is expected to formally exit the party this week

The reports cited prolonged leadership disputes and internal fractures within the LP, 'which continues to undermine its stability'

Ahead of the 2027 elections, discussions around Obi’s possible defection were described as fluid, with consultations reportedly ongoing across several opposition blocs

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Staunch loyalists of Labour Party (LP) chieftain Peter Obi within the platform are considering the next steps amid rife speculations that the opposition leader is set to dump the party.

Legit.ng reports that Obi, who was the party’s presidential flagbearer in the 2023 elections, had announced his desire to re-contest the 2027 elections on the platform of the LP.

Labour Party and Obidients react to Peter Obi's defection reports ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi reportedly weighs exit amid LP crisis

As reported on Wednesday, December 17, by Vanguard, arrangements have reached an advanced stage for the former Anambra governor to seek an alternative platform following the LP’s prolonged leadership crisis.

Recall the LP has been entangled in a leadership crisis for months, with Julius Abure, Nenadi Usman, Callistus Okafor, and Lamidi Apapa, each claiming to be the party’s legitimate leader.

The newspaper said a top-ranking official of the Senator Usman-led faction of the party, who spoke in confidence, said Obi appears to have “succumbed to pressures from his key supporters and advisers” to exit the LP.

The source explained:

“Those of us who have remained here are hoping against hope that the party’s troubles will simply go away, but they aren’t.

“Obi’s support base cuts across party lines; we will work with him and for him on whichever platform he decides to run, but what happens to those of us who laboured to build the LP brand to become the third force in 2023? We had hoped to get some form of return on our investments in 2027 when we seek public office on this platform. His presence made the difference in 2023 and can surely add value in 2027, if he remains.”

The source added:

“From all indications, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) does not have Obi in its plans. There were talks with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that one too appears to have collapsed."

Specualtions say LP's Peter Obi may not be heading to the ADC, despite strong interest from the party ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Obi is part of the ADC coalition adopted by opposition leaders as the platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

On July 3, the 64-year-old 'Obidient Movement' leader stated that his decision to join the ADC coalition was not taken lightly, adding that it aligns with his vision of creating an inclusive political alternative. However, he is yet to officially join the ADC.

Read more on Peter Obi:

Ayodele releases prophecy on Obidients

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele said Obi stands no chance of winning the 2027 presidential election.

The cleric explained that the chances of Obi becoming the president of Nigeria in 2027 are very slim.

The preacher predicted the dearth of Obidients, the umbrella movement of Obi's staunch supporters.

Source: Legit.ng