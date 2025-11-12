Governors AbdulRazaq and Zulum attended the reopening of the 217-year-old Imam Gambari Mosque in Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin urged donations while the Chief Imam praised the governors for their support

Alhaji Yakubu Gobir led the completion of the mosque, blending tradition with modern facilities

Ilorin, Kwara state – Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state and Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state were in attendance as the renovated 217-year-old Imam Gambari Ultramodern Mosque officially reopened in Ilorin.

The historic mosque, one of the oldest centres of Islamic learning in the Emirate, attracted a large gathering of dignitaries, clerics, and community leaders from within and outside Kwara State. Both governors also made donations to support the maintenance of the mosque.

Emir of Ilorin calls for donations

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who performed the official opening, urged dignitaries and worshippers to contribute generously towards the mosque’s upkeep.

“The preservation of this mosque is not just about heritage, it is a duty to Allah and to generations yet to come,” the Emir said.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solihu, thanked the governors for their support.

“Kwara and Borno share a deep Islamic bond. We must continue to promote brotherhood and heritage to strengthen our long-standing relationship. May Allah grant peace and stability to Kwara, Borno, and across Nigeria,” he added.

Mosque reconstruction seen as symbol of unity

Chairman of the Mosque Reconstruction Committee and former Grand Khadi of Kwara State, Justice Idris Abdullah Haroon (rtd), described the reconstructed mosque as a symbol of faith, unity, and scholarship.

He recalled that the original mosque, built around 1808, was established through the generosity of the Gobir family, whose descendants continued to support its preservation.

“The reconstruction began in 2018 with the Emir’s approval and later received full community support,” Justice Haroon said.

Community leads completion of project

Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, Seriki Gobir and Madawaki of Ilorin, took full responsibility for completing the project after initial financial challenges.

He said,

“Rebuilding the mosque reflects our faith, unity, and continuity. This success is a collective effort of leadership and community spirit.”

Gobir thanked the Emir for his guidance, Governor AbdulRazaq for his support, and all contractors, artisans, and donors who contributed.

He added that a new committee will manage the mosque’s maintenance and plans are underway to employ staff for its upkeep.

Mosque blends tradition with modernity

Originally built in 1808, the Imam Gambari Mosque has served as one of the earliest centres for Jumu’at prayers, tafsir sessions, and Qur’anic studies in Ilorin.

The renovated structure now features a library, expanded capacity, and modern facilities that combine tradition with contemporary design.

Prominent figures attend reopening

As reported by Daily Trust, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, accompanied Governor Zulum to the event.

Others present included the Imam Gambari of Ilorin, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Sulyman, Grand Khadi of Kwara State, Justice Abdullateef Kamaludeen, Dan Masani of Ilorin, Engineer Suleiman Yahaya Alapansapa, and Ambassador Yahaya Seriki.

