The Alaafin of Oyo declared that only the Oyo throne had the authority to confer chieftaincy titles bearing the name “Yorubaland”

He explained that such titles were collective and historically recognised across colonial, post-independence, and judicial records

The Alaafin said that clarifying authority was not meant to provoke controversy but to preserve order and respect for established boundaries within Yoruba culture

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has stated that only the throne of Oyo possesses the authority to confer chieftaincy titles that carry the name “Yorubaland.”

The monarch made this declaration on Sunday during the installation of Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari as Obaloyin of Yorubaland and Barrister Seyi Tinubu as Okanlomo of Yorubaland at the Aganju Forecourt of the Aafin Oyo.

According to the Alaafin, chieftaincy in Yoruba culture is not ceremonial or decorative but a responsibility rooted in history, structure, and authority.

He explained that the throne of Oyo historically functioned as a central coordinating authority for the Yoruba people, a position that was recognised long before colonial administration and later acknowledged during colonial rule and post-independence governance.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Oba Owoade noted that titles bearing the name “Yorubaland” are collective in nature, representing the entire Yoruba people rather than a single town or kingdom, and must therefore be conferred by an authority whose influence extends across the region.

Alaafin cites historical records of the Oyo throne

He cited historical records showing that by 1914, Oyo Province had become the largest province in Southern Nigeria, covering over 14,000 square miles and spanning present-day Oyo, parts of Ondo, Ogun, Kwara, and areas bordering what was then French Dahomey.

The monarch said this historical reality explained why certain chieftaincy titles differ in scope and obligation from local or town-based titles.

According to him, colonial documentation, post-independence councils, scholarly works, and judicial pronouncements, including rulings of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, all affirmed the coordinating authority of the Oyo throne in matters affecting Yorubaland as a whole.

Oba Owoade stressed that while all Yoruba thrones are sacred and deserving of respect, they were not created equal in function, with the Alaafin historically occupying a central role in the collective political life of the Yoruba people.

The clarification was necessary

The Alaafin added that clarifying authority was not meant to provoke controversy but to preserve order, tradition, and respect for established boundaries within Yoruba culture.

He described the newly installed titles as positions of trust that demand loyalty, courage, humility, and service, urging the recipients to use their honours to promote unity, dignity, and the collective good of Yorubaland.

