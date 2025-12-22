Alaafin of Oyo Mentions the Only Monarch with Authority to Install Titles Covering Yorubaland
- The Alaafin of Oyo declared that only the Oyo throne had the authority to confer chieftaincy titles bearing the name “Yorubaland”
- He explained that such titles were collective and historically recognised across colonial, post-independence, and judicial records
- The Alaafin said that clarifying authority was not meant to provoke controversy but to preserve order and respect for established boundaries within Yoruba culture
Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has stated that only the throne of Oyo possesses the authority to confer chieftaincy titles that carry the name “Yorubaland.”
The monarch made this declaration on Sunday during the installation of Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari as Obaloyin of Yorubaland and Barrister Seyi Tinubu as Okanlomo of Yorubaland at the Aganju Forecourt of the Aafin Oyo.
According to the Alaafin, chieftaincy in Yoruba culture is not ceremonial or decorative but a responsibility rooted in history, structure, and authority.
He explained that the throne of Oyo historically functioned as a central coordinating authority for the Yoruba people, a position that was recognised long before colonial administration and later acknowledged during colonial rule and post-independence governance.
According to Nigerian Tribune, Oba Owoade noted that titles bearing the name “Yorubaland” are collective in nature, representing the entire Yoruba people rather than a single town or kingdom, and must therefore be conferred by an authority whose influence extends across the region.
Alaafin cites historical records of the Oyo throne
He cited historical records showing that by 1914, Oyo Province had become the largest province in Southern Nigeria, covering over 14,000 square miles and spanning present-day Oyo, parts of Ondo, Ogun, Kwara, and areas bordering what was then French Dahomey.
The monarch said this historical reality explained why certain chieftaincy titles differ in scope and obligation from local or town-based titles.
According to him, colonial documentation, post-independence councils, scholarly works, and judicial pronouncements, including rulings of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, all affirmed the coordinating authority of the Oyo throne in matters affecting Yorubaland as a whole.
Oba Owoade stressed that while all Yoruba thrones are sacred and deserving of respect, they were not created equal in function, with the Alaafin historically occupying a central role in the collective political life of the Yoruba people.
The clarification was necessary
The Alaafin added that clarifying authority was not meant to provoke controversy but to preserve order, tradition, and respect for established boundaries within Yoruba culture.
He described the newly installed titles as positions of trust that demand loyalty, courage, humility, and service, urging the recipients to use their honours to promote unity, dignity, and the collective good of Yorubaland.
YOWICAN hails Seyi Tinubu’s installation as Okanlomo of Yorubaland
Legit.ng earlier reported that The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) congratulated Seyi Tinubu on his installation as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, describing it as a major cultural and leadership honour.
The President's son, Seyi Tinubu, was installed with the traditional title by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade.
The group urges Seyi Tinubu to deepen youth engagement, saying it reflects the relevance of traditional institutions in promoting peace, interfaith harmony and youth leadership.
Source: Legit.ng
Muslim Muhammad Yusuf (Current affairs and politics editor) Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is an Investigative Journalist and Fact-Checker with over 8 years of experience. He is Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.Ng. Muslim investigated stories around human rights, accountability and social issues. He has years of broadcasting skills and Fellow at Thompson Reuters Foundation (TRF), CJID, HumAngle and Daily Trust Foundation. Muslim obtained a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from Kaduna Federal Polytechnic. Email: muslim.yusuf@corp.legit.ng