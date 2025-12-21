Videos of the venue where Seyi Tinubu will be installed as "Okanlomo of Yorubaland" in Oyo State have emerged on social media

A clip also captured President Bola Tinubu’s son conversing with the Alaafin of Oyo ahead of the coronation

The videos, which are already circulating on social media, have sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians

Oba Abimbola Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, is set to install President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, as the "Okanlomo of Yorubaland."

Videos from the venue of the event in Oyo town have emerged on social media, as a clip also showed Seyi speaking with the monarch amid singing and cheers from people on the ground.

Seyi Tinubu seen with Alaafin in Oyo state ahead of installation. Credit: seyitinubu/goldmyne

According to multiple reports, the installation is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 21st.

Aside from Seyi, the Alaafin will also be installing a senator from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul'Aziz Yari, the lawmaker representing the Zamfara West senatorial district, as the Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

This installation of Seyi Tinubu as a chief comes two weeks after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, conferred the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, with the chieftaincy title of ‘Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile-Oodua.'

"It was with immense joy that our nation witnessed the installation of the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, as the Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile-Oodua," he said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Fuji star KWAM 1 met the Alaafin at a party in Oyo town. The low-toned conversation between the singer and the king sparked speculations among Nigerians, as it came amid KWAM 1’s ambition to be the next Awujale of Ijebu.

What People Are Saying About Seyi Tinubu’s Coronation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

oladipupo2049 commented:

"Nobody useless reach our elders in Yoruba Land."

jaysuez2508 said:

"All these Yoruba OBAS and mouth shaaa."

solidpromotionbyadedeji_savage wrote:

"Mr seyi dey learn strategies from pops."

ladex_qt23 said:

"we need this country documentary on Netflix abeg."

dele_fasan wrote:

"The Incoming Governor of Lagos. The one we are all waiting for. Vibrant and pragmatic leader is birthed."

seyifunmi1787 said:

"Congratulations my name sake... Okanlomo 1."

iamoluwagbemigaadigun commented:

"Out of all notable people across Yoruba land, na only seyi dis ragamuffin oba see to ordain? With oba, Oyo town has just turned a place with rich history being dragged into mud."

lilygucci670 commented:

"This Yoruba king en which one is obaloyin again."

Reno Omokri explains rumour about Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng previoously reported that Reno Omokri defended the presence Tinubu’s son, Seyi, in his father’s entourage to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

Omokri took a swipe at one of Nigeria's newspapers for claiming that Seyi Tinubu was blocked by Vatican security from greeting the Pope.

The former presidential aide accused the medium of projecting itself as a propaganda machinery with a regional agenda.

