Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between France and Senegal

Les Bleus and Teranga Lions will clash in Group I’s opening match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

The French team have downplayed having revenge in mind for the defeat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the result of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between Les Bleus of France and the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

France and Senegal will face off in Group I’s opening match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 16, 2026, at 8 PM Nigerian time kickoff.

Kylian Mbappe leads France against Senegal. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

It is the second meeting between the two sides since Senegal’s famous 1-0 win over France in the opening match of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Group I’s second match between Erling Haaland’s Norway and AFC team Iraq will take place an hour later at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Supercomputer predicts France vs Senegal

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the crucial World Cup fixture between France and Senegal.

The supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations of the game during which France won 65%, Senegal won 15%, and the other 20% ended in a draw.

Senegal, despite having the odds against them, will not be a walkover for France, as they head into the match as the on-pitch AFCON 2025 champions.

France have won five of their last six matches and lost one to Cote d'Ivoire, while the Teranga Lions won four, drew one and lost one to the United States.

France downplays revenge

France manager Didier Deschamps has downplayed having revenge in mind when they face the Teranga Lions for their 2002 encounter in South Korea.

Deschamps was not part of the squad as he had retired from international football in 2000, while Senegal boss Pape Thiaw was on the bench.

“Listen, this was history, but even N'Golo, I'm not sure he saw the game. Nearly all ⁠of my players weren't born in 2002. I know that you like this word 'revenge', but there's no revenge in football,” he said via Reuters.

Kante is the oldest member of the current squad at 35, and he also downplayed wanting revenge and claimed that their focus is to go far in the competition.

Didier Deschamps dismisses revenge mentality ahead of France vs Senegal. Photo by Al Bello.

Source: Getty Images

“We want ⁠to be part of this squad and to have everyone on board, everybody counts, everybody is important,” the Fenerbahce star added.

“I do believe that it's important to have trust in our team. We ⁠need to go as far as possible in the competition... Of course, our main opponent is ourselves. We need to stay together, concentrated.”

Kante was part of the triumphant squad in 2018, but missed the 2022 edition due to injury, and in his final World Cup, he targets another title.

Mysterious cat predicts France vs Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the result of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between France and Senegal.

The cat backed France to win the match against Senegal in their first match since the Africans defeated the Europeans in the 2002 World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng