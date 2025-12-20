Ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has disclosed that some northern leaders will mobilise strongly against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ayodele spoke during the unveiling of his compendium of prophecies, ‘2026 Peophecy and Beyond’, which took place at the headquarters of his church in Lagos on Saturday, December 20, 2025

During the press conference attended by Legit.ng, the cleric prophesied that US President Donald Trump's approach could trigger a major shift in the global balance of power

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, founder and spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has released a 142-page compilation of prophecies for the year 2026.

Speaking on Saturday morning, December 20, at the presentation of his 2026 prophecies, which was attended by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele addressed key issues surrounding Nigeria’s political scene in the new year.

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele unveils his 2026 prophecies, speaks on President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and key issues in northern Nigeria. Photo credits: Primate Elijah Ayodele, Atiku Abubakar

Primate Elijah Ayodele's 2026 prophecies

In the compilation titled 'Prophetic Warnings: 2026 Prophecies and Beyond,' Ayodele also shared predictions on the economy, geopolitics, and several countries around the world.

He said:

"Some northern elders will oppose President Bola Tinubu. The North will be divided because of him. Some key northern figures are still going to deceive him. Atiku Abubakar must be prepared, as they will attempt to blackmail him. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will expose many politicians, and they will gang up against the chairman of the EFCC (Ola Olukoyede)."

Primate Ayodele added:

"The US will remove some world leaders. Let us pray that we do not lose top personalities in plane crashes."

Meanwhile, according to Primate Ayodele Consultative Media, the cleric has a long record of fulfilled prophecies. These include developments in Chad’s political landscape, Togo’s constitutional amendment, the coup that ousted Gabon’s president Ali Bongo, warnings against increases in Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) and stamp duty, the legal troubles of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele, and the economic hardship under the Bola Tinubu administration, among others.

His team also informed Legit.ng that Ayodele has recorded no fewer than 15,000 fulfilled prophecies over his 31-year-old ministry, adding that of the prophecies released so far in 2025, about 200 have already come to pass.

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies:

Ayodele tackles Adelabu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele denied allegations levelled against him by Bayo Adelabu, minister of power, regarding an alleged blackmail attempt.

A media outlet had reported that Adelabu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporter of President Tinubu, accused Primate Ayodele of attempting to extort N150 million from him for “spiritual intercession” to make him governor of Oyo State. However, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele denied ever attempting to extort the minister, explaining that he had only asked Adelabu to purchase the trumpets.

