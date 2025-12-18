The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has reacted to people questioning the outcome of prayers in Nigeria

The Pentecostal church said Nigeria would have gone down if not for the prayers of the church across the country

The leader of the media committee of the church, Bosun Oluwabusayomi, also commented on the rising insecurity and the United States government tagging Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) said Nigeria would have been worse off without the prayers of the church.

The Pentecostal church cautioned Nigerians against notions that prayers were not yielding results regarding the state of the nation.

MFM cautions Nigerians against notions that prayers are not yielding results. Photo credit: Daniel Kolawole Olukoya

Source: Facebook

The leader of the media committee of the church, Bosun Oluwabusayomi, stated this during a courtesy visit to The PUNCH Place on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Oluwabusayomi said the church continued to pray for God’s intervention amid security issues facing Nigeria and allegations of Christian genocide.

He acknowledged that the United States Government, in slamming the Country of Particular Concern tag on Nigeria,

He said the United States Government would have had its facts before slamming the Country of Particular Concern tag on Nigeria.

Oluwabusayomi, who is also Editor of MFM News Digest, said it was worth noting that the US government spurred the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government into action.

“People question the outcome of prayers, but if not for prayers, this country would have gone down. Prayer is still crucial. We must continue to pray for God to intervene in the issue of security and others facing Nigeria.”

Backlash trails Pastor Jerry Eze’s fiery prayer

Recall that Pastor Jerry Eze broke his silence following the recent bandit attack in a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku town in Kwara state.

The Nigerian cleric, known for his online prayer platform, mentioned those whom God should judge in a viral tweet.

The prayer of the Pastor of Streams of Joy International, however, triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many criticising him. In a chat with Legit.ng, a Christian influencer shared his take on the call for prayers by Pastors.

Read more stories on bandit attacks:

UK Freezes over 100 MFM bank accounts

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK Charity Commission froze more than 100 bank accounts linked to the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International (MFM) after finding serious lapses in financial governance.

Investigators said MFM trustees failed to properly manage funds across over 90 UK branches, with independent accounts operated without oversight or timely income reports.

The commission has issued a regulatory plan to strengthen MFM’s governance, ensuring stricter compliance and better accountability in future operations.

Source: Legit.ng