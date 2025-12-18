Insecurity: MFM Reacts To People Questioning Outcome of Prayers
- The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has reacted to people questioning the outcome of prayers in Nigeria
- The Pentecostal church said Nigeria would have gone down if not for the prayers of the church across the country
- The leader of the media committee of the church, Bosun Oluwabusayomi, also commented on the rising insecurity and the United States government tagging Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) said Nigeria would have been worse off without the prayers of the church.
The Pentecostal church cautioned Nigerians against notions that prayers were not yielding results regarding the state of the nation.
The leader of the media committee of the church, Bosun Oluwabusayomi, stated this during a courtesy visit to The PUNCH Place on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.
Oluwabusayomi said the church continued to pray for God’s intervention amid security issues facing Nigeria and allegations of Christian genocide.
He acknowledged that the United States Government, in slamming the Country of Particular Concern tag on Nigeria,
He said the United States Government would have had its facts before slamming the Country of Particular Concern tag on Nigeria.
Oluwabusayomi, who is also Editor of MFM News Digest, said it was worth noting that the US government spurred the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government into action.
“People question the outcome of prayers, but if not for prayers, this country would have gone down. Prayer is still crucial. We must continue to pray for God to intervene in the issue of security and others facing Nigeria.”
Backlash trails Pastor Jerry Eze’s fiery prayer
Recall that Pastor Jerry Eze broke his silence following the recent bandit attack in a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku town in Kwara state.
Insecurity in Nigeria: Fresh twist as NANS asks Tinubu to immediately sack Matawalle, “Breach of trust”
The Nigerian cleric, known for his online prayer platform, mentioned those whom God should judge in a viral tweet.
The prayer of the Pastor of Streams of Joy International, however, triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many criticising him. In a chat with Legit.ng, a Christian influencer shared his take on the call for prayers by Pastors.
Read more stories on bandit attacks:
- Bandits Attack ECWA Church During Service, Kidnap Worshipers, "We Don't Know How Many Were Killed"
- Kwara: Chilling Video of Bandits’ Attack on Worshippers in Church Surfaces as People Killed
- Gunmen Attack Kogi Church, Kidnap Pastor, Wife, Members
UK Freezes over 100 MFM bank accounts
Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK Charity Commission froze more than 100 bank accounts linked to the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International (MFM) after finding serious lapses in financial governance.
Investigators said MFM trustees failed to properly manage funds across over 90 UK branches, with independent accounts operated without oversight or timely income reports.
The commission has issued a regulatory plan to strengthen MFM’s governance, ensuring stricter compliance and better accountability in future operations.
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.