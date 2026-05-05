Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday, May 5, to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final

England international, Bukayo Saka, scored the only goal as the Gunners defeated Rojoblancos in the second leg of the UCL semifinal

Fans have called on the organisers of the European tournament to hand over the trophy to the North London club

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to qualify for their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years.

The Gunner recorded a 1-0 win over the Spanish giants, with England international Bukayo Saka scoring the only goal at Emirates Stadium on May 5.

In the 44th minute, Saka scored the winner after Jan Oblak had parried Leandro Trossard's shot, following good work in the build-up by Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal are through to the UEFA Champions League final after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate. Photo by: Gaspafotos/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The visitors had some opportunities, with Declan Rice needing to make a last-ditch tackle to deny Giuliano Simeone in the first half, before Gabriel was on hand to prevent Simeone equalising after he had rounded David Raya after the break.

Former Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres had a glorious chance to double Arsenal's aggregate lead and ease any nerves, but the striker fired over from inside the box after getting on the end of substitute Piero Hincapie's cross.

Arsenal will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the final in Budapest on May 30.

Reigning champions PSG, who beat Arsenal in the semi-finals last year, have a 5-4 lead ahead of the second leg in Munich on Wednesday, May 6.

Mikel Arteta is on the verge of delivering one of the greatest seasons in Arsenal FC’s 140-year history.

Following Manchester City’s 3-3 draw against Everton, Arsenal are now in a strong position to win the Premier League title, with three fixtures remaining against West Ham United, Burnley, and Crystal Palace.

Arsenal fans react to UCL final qualification

Arsenal fans have reacted to the club qualifying for the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in 20 years. Read them below:

@RealWorldReeels said:

"Let’s go win the League baby. We are in the final ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@Drips451 wrote:

"Yes into the UCL finals. All road leads to Budapest. The guns of England have done it."

@NMaryassumpta added:

"Arsenal F.C. have done it through to the UEFA Champions League final after taking down Atlético Madrid. Doubters said they’d fall short, but this team just made history. North London is heading to the biggest stage in club football. 🔥🏆"

@okechuk83897444 said:

"It worth celebrating after 21 years The Gunners is about to play Another final mikel Arteta is about to make history at Arsenal."

@bondseven1 wrote:

"The dry spell of 20 years was too long, let them celebrate as if they are celebrating the trophy."

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal vs Atletico

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta's supercomputer has rated the chances of reaching the final for both teams ahead of the semi-final in London tonight.

Arsenal is the favourite to win the match, and rightly, the supercomputer gives them a 56% chance of winning in 90 minutes and progressing to the final.

Source: Legit.ng