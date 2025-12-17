The NMDPRA Chairman, Farouk Ahmad, has denied the report circulating as his response to the allegation levelled against him by Aliko Dangote

Ahmad distanced himself from the report and expressed his appreciation to Dangote for taking the matter to the appropriate authority for investigation

However, some Nigerians have started faulting the reaction of the NMDPRA and urged him to step down to give room for an independent investigation

The chairman of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, has denied issuing a statement in response to the allegation made against him by the president and executive chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote.

Ahmed, in a statement shared by the NMDPRA on Wednesday, December 17, distanced himself from the statement making rounds in the media, saying it did not emanate from him.

Farouk Ahmad denies responding to Aliko Dangote's allegation

Farouk Ahmad speaks on Dangote's allegation

He explained that while he was aware of the allegations made against him and his family, as well as the frenzy it has generated on social media, he declared that he has decided not to engage in public brickbat.

The NMDPRAB boss then expressed gratitude to Dangote for taking the matter to a formal investigative institution, adding that this would give him the opportunity to clear his name.

NMDPRA: Nigerians speak on Dangote's allegation

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the NMDPRA boss's defence. Below are some of their comment:

Uncle Deji questioned the NMDPRA on its social media handle status:

"By the way, it still surprises me how your organisation’s social media handler retains their job despite the failure to verify official handles being used for communications."

Reuben Muhindi decried the statement:

"If an allegation is made against you in your personal capacity as CEO of a government institution, you cannot use the institution’s official account to respond. You have a right of reply - but not through the organisation’s official handle."

Farouk Ahmad has denied the report of responding to Aliko Dangote's allegation

Ade condemned the use of the official page for such a response:

"Don’t you have guidelines? It is improper to use the NMDPRA’s official letterhead and X account for this update. The disclaimer addresses a personal matter, i.e allegations against Farouk Ahmed as an individual, rather than an official agency issue."

Ben Samuel calls for the immediate suspension of Ahmad:

"In a well-functioning country, serious allegations made by someone as prominent as Dangote would lead to the immediate suspension of the accused official pending the outcome of a full investigation. Allowing him to remain in his position undermines the transparency and impartiality of the probe, regardless of whether the claims are true or false. This is the standard procedure needed to maintain public confidence, but in Nigeria, nothing follows the normal course."

See the full statement here:

ICPC react to Dangote's allegation against NMDPRA

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ICPC has confirmed the receipt of the petition on corruption allegations levelled against the chairman of the NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmad.

Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, accused the NMDPRA boss of sabotaging Nigeria's economy and engaging in corrupt practices.

Reacting to the petition, the ICPC disclosed what would be done next, causing Nigerians to react and make some demands.

