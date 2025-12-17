Alhaji Alike Dangote's accusations against NMDPRA's boss has sparked many reactions from Nigerians on social media

According to the allegation made by Dangote, NMDPRA's boss alleged paid school fees amounting to $5 million for his children

A Nigerian lady who saw the allegation has shared a post, explaining why Dangote is at dagger's drawn with Farouk Ahmed

The public confrontation between NMDPRA's boss and Alhaji Alike Dangote has stirred reactions from many Nigerians.

It all started after Dangote alleged that Farouk Ahmed, the CEO of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of paying whopping sums of money as fees for his children who are studying abroad.

According to Dangote, NMDPRA's CEO allegedly paid $5 million for his children's school fees in a Swiss school.

He has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

Nigerian lady explains why Dangote is not backing down

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady, @Mimi_yakigar took time to explain why she think Dangote might be going after Farouk Ahmed.

She said:

"Dangote is not backing down. You invest billions in a refinery, take the risk, build under a clear understanding that you’ll produce at capacity then a civil servant who has never carried business risk wakes up and disrupts it with unfavourable policies. Today, output is being limited and suddenly the word “monopoly” is thrown around conveniently ignoring that the same government imposed import taxes and levies, including 7.5% VAT, on imported petroleum products under Tinubu. So priority is then given to import Government makes more money taxing imported fuel, so local production is quietly constrained. That’s not regulation. That’s revenue-first policy disguise as competition."

See her post below:

Nigerians react to confrontation between Dangote and Farouk Ahmed

@Jehoshua247 said:

"From your analysis, that means FG is taxing imported products, making them costlier than the domestic products. So Dangote should capitalize on his price advantage- flood the market with his cheaper products making it economically suicidal for petroleum products importers."

@SamObi9 said:

"This is very simple matter, the cartel is misinforming Nigerians, as long as there's no ban on importation of petroleum products, & the marketers still retain their import licenses, there cannot be meaningful monopoly, because Dangote cannot sell above prevailing market price."

@GamalielAminu said:

"Until you engage a civil servant as a private business owner you will not understand weytin dangote dey see for farouk hand, the corruption in our civil service is something else."

@judeorazulike said:

"Dangote is doing the right thing, but petitioning the Minister of Petroleum would have been more effective. Minister of Petroleum: BAT."

@JoshLyffe said:

"Weather ICPC or EFCC or whatsoever will they tell us (Nigerians) that they are not aware of this?"

NNPC reduces petrol price

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reduced petrol prices in major cities.

Checks show that in Lagos, the NNPC has cut the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N890 to N875 per litre, while in Abuja, the price fell from N920 to N915 per litre.

More Nigerian filling stations are now expected to adjust their petrol pump prices to match the price cut.

