The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reacted to the corruption allegation against the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmad.

Speaking on the allegation, the anti-graft agency promised to commence an immediate investigation into the matter. This came as it confirmed the receipt of the petition submitted to it against the NMDPRA boss by the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote.

ICPC speaks on Aliko Dangote against Farouk Ahmed, NMDPRA boss Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng