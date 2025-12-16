Breaking: ICPC Mentions Next Step After Receiving Dangote's Petition Against NMDPRA Boss
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reacted to the corruption allegation against the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmad.
Speaking on the allegation, the anti-graft agency promised to commence an immediate investigation into the matter. This came as it confirmed the receipt of the petition submitted to it against the NMDPRA boss by the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng