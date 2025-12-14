Governor Douye Diri ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo’s sudden death

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has ordered that an autopsy be conducted to determine the cause of the sudden death of the state’s Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Governor Diri made this known on Saturday, December 13, while hosting former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Government House in Yenagoa, amid rising speculation surrounding the deputy governor’s passing.

Bayelsa Gov. Douye Diri directed that an autopsy be carried out to reveal the cause of his deputy's death.

Ewhrudjakpo reportedly collapsed while at work on Thursday, December 11, and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, where doctors confirmed him dead on arrival.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Diri condemned what he described as misinformation and politicisation of the tragedy on social media.

“I have directed that an autopsy be done to reveal the cause of his death. There is a lot of nonsense going on on social media,” the governor said.

He appealed to Bayelsans to refrain from politicising the death, stressing that mourning, not division, should define the moment.

“In Ijaw land, there is no enmity in death. Let nobody politicise the death of our dearly beloved deputy governor,” Diri warned.

The governor added that the state government had declared three working days of mourning and urged residents to honour the late deputy governor with dignity and restraint.

Jonathan praises late Bayelsa Deputy governor

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who paid a condolence visit to the state, described Ewhrudjakpo as a hardworking and dedicated public servant.

Jonathan said the late deputy governor represented Bayelsa State at several programmes organised by his foundation and remained actively engaged until his final days.

“I was also a deputy governor, but he worked harder than me. He appeared not to rest. This is a lesson for all of us to find time to rest,” the former president said.

He prayed for God’s comfort for the Ewhrudjakpo family and the people of Bayelsa State, describing the incident as a painful loss to the state.

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed deep shock over the death of Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Dickson, NGF mourn Bayelsa deputy governor

Meanwhile, the former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, a well as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, the umbrella body of the thirty-six state governors, have mourned the death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

NGF, in a statement by the Director, Media and Strategic Communications of NGF, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, said that it is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Deputy Governor.

According to the statement, the late deputy governor was a dedicated public servant and a worthy deputy who was visionary and served his state with commitment and dedication, adding that his inspiring values to public service are exemplary and will remain indelible to his friends and colleagues.

In his own tribute, former Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson, described the late deputy governor as a rare blend of competence, intellect, loyalty and selflessness, qualities he said were consistent throughout their decades-long relationship.

Dickson noted that Ewhrudjakpo distinguished himself at the most difficult of times, embodying the principles and convictions he had learned through years of mentorship.

Governor Diri cuts short official trip

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Douye Diri has cut short an official trip to return to Bayelsa following the death of his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The governor has led top state officials to the Government House in Yenagoa to commiserate with the widow and family of the late deputy governor.

Bayelsa state government had assured the family of full support and pledged to work with them on burial arrangements to honour the late official.

