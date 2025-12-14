Did the Osisioma Flyover Collapse and Kill 19 People in Abia? Fact Emerges
Aba, Abia state - The Abia state government has quashed reports online claiming that the Osisioma Flyover on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway collapsed and killed 19 people.
As reported by the Independent Newspaper, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Alex Otti’s special adviser on media and publicity, said on Saturday, December 13, that some trolls were behind an AI-generated video that went viral online.
Osisioma Flyover in Abia intact
The media outlet said a journalist who visited the Flyover on Saturday, December 13, reported that the interchange did not collapse.
Ekeoma, who alleged that the unscrupulous elements intended to tarnish the image of the Abia state government and induce fear in people, informed the public that the flyover is safe for use.
He said that there was no such incident as the collapse of the Flyover at Osisioma Junction, hence no record of any fatality.
A video debunking the purported collapse can be viewed below:
He urged residents to be wary of 'mischievous persons', adding that well-meaning Abians should always report any problem to available government agencies for action.
Otti's convoy not attacked by gunmen
Legit.ng earlier reported that the chief press secretary to Otti, Ukoha Njoku, clarified that the Abia governor’s convoy was not attacked by gunmen on his way to the Sam Mbakwe airport, Owerri.
Njoku, who made the clarification in a statement, however, disclosed that an advance team of three members from the office of the governor from the Government House, Umuahia, who were on duty at the Sam Mbakwe airport, Owerri, were attacked by yet to be identified gunmen between Umuowa and Ihitte junction, on their way to the airport.
