Aba, Abia state - The Abia state government has quashed reports online claiming that the Osisioma Flyover on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway collapsed and killed 19 people.

As reported by the Independent Newspaper, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Alex Otti’s special adviser on media and publicity, said on Saturday, December 13, that some trolls were behind an AI-generated video that went viral online.

The Abia state government says it is untrue that the popular Osisioma Flyover collapsed and killed many people. Photo credits: @kepukepunews, @alexottiofr

Osisioma Flyover in Abia intact

The media outlet said a journalist who visited the Flyover on Saturday, December 13, reported that the interchange did not collapse.

Ekeoma, who alleged that the unscrupulous elements intended to tarnish the image of the Abia state government and induce fear in people, informed the public that the flyover is safe for use.

He said that there was no such incident as the collapse of the Flyover at Osisioma Junction, hence no record of any fatality.

A video debunking the purported collapse can be viewed below:

He urged residents to be wary of 'mischievous persons', adding that well-meaning Abians should always report any problem to available government agencies for action.

