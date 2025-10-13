Apply Now: Nigerian Air Force Commences Fresh Recruitment for Airmen/Airwomen
FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced applications for the Airmen/Airwomen recruitment exercise.
NAF said the online application commences on Tuesday, October 14, and closes on November 25, 2025.
Interested and qualified applicants are to apply online at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.
According to the notice, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 22 years at the time of application.
AH BAKARI Air Vice Marshal, made the announcement on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, in a statement issued via the NAF X handle @NigAirForce, on Monday, October 13, 2025.
Other recruitment for Nigerian Air force recruitment
Applicants with ND/NCE must possess at least a lower credit from accredited institutions and must possess a minimum of 5 credits, including Mathematics and English, in not more. Than 2 sittings in WAEC/NECO/GCE/NABTEB/NBAIS.
Applicants applying as drivers and other trades that require a trade test must possess a minimum of 5 credits, including Mathematics and English, in not more than 2 sittings in WAEC/NECO/GCE/NABTEB/NBAIS, in addition to their trade test certificate and a valid driving licence for drivers.
In addition to the 5 credits requirement in SSCE, applicants applying as sportsmen/women are to present evidence of their professional experience, which should include certificates and medals.
Nigerians react as Nigerian Air Force commences recruitment
@DamilolaBolaji8
What about we that are in our early 30s
@coke_C17H21NO4
so like this I don pass age of recruitment
nna erh, APC really do use bad for this country.
@ElijahPosu1
Na today I know say I don dey old, Jesus.
@AmalonyeEngr
What’s exactly the duty of the @NigAirForce
? For years I’ve never heard any successful airstrike attack on insurgents? Why are you people even in existence in Nigeria? Is it just to collect salary and recruit more lazy youths?
