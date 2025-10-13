Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced applications for the Airmen/Airwomen recruitment exercise.

NAF said the online application commences on Tuesday, October 14, and closes on November 25, 2025.

Interested and qualified applicants are to apply online at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

According to the notice, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 22 years at the time of application.

AH BAKARI Air Vice Marshal, made the announcement on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, in a statement issued via the NAF X handle @NigAirForce, on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Applicants with ND/NCE must possess at least a lower credit from accredited institutions and must possess a minimum of 5 credits, including Mathematics and English, in not more. Than 2 sittings in WAEC/NECO/GCE/NABTEB/NBAIS.

Applicants applying as drivers and other trades that require a trade test must possess a minimum of 5 credits, including Mathematics and English, in not more than 2 sittings in WAEC/NECO/GCE/NABTEB/NBAIS, in addition to their trade test certificate and a valid driving licence for drivers.

In addition to the 5 credits requirement in SSCE, applicants applying as sportsmen/women are to present evidence of their professional experience, which should include certificates and medals.

Nigeria Air Force Recruitment for Graduates, Postgraduates

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) opened applications for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025 for graduates and postgraduates nationwide.

The free online application runs from August 27 to October 7, 2025, with strict eligibility covering age, qualifications, fitness, and documentation.

Successful candidates will undergo a zonal aptitude test, with the Chief of Air Staff urging qualified Nigerians to seize the opportunity.

Nigerian Army Opens Fresh Recruitment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army opened applications for its Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 49/2026, inviting qualified civilians and serving personnel to apply.

Successful candidates would be commissioned as officers and serve in key combat and support roles across the Nigerian Army.

The Army announced that the short service recruitment applications is free and must be submitted online by 12 November 2025.

