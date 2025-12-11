How to Apply for Nigeria Police Force Recruitment 2025/2026 Explained in Simple Steps
- The Nigeria Police Force and Police Service Commission have opened the recruitment portal for 50,000 constables following President Tinubu’s directive
- The exercise, aimed at boosting internal security and police manpower, will begin on December 15, 2025, and close on January 25, 2026
- Authorities released step-by-step guidelines for eligible Nigerians interested in applying for both general duty and specialist positions
Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.
Abuja, Nigeria - The Police Service Commission (PSC), in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has officially opened the recruitment portal for Nigerians interested in joining the Force as Police Constables and specialist personnel.
This follows President Bola Tinubu’s recent directive authorising the recruitment of 50,000 new police officers, a major expansion drive aimed at strengthening internal security and combating rising crime across the country.
According to the PSC, the recruitment portal will remain open from December 15, 2025, and will close on January 25, 2026, giving applicants six weeks to complete their submissions.
The exercise covers General Duty Constables and Specialist roles, with applicants expected to meet specific educational and character requirements.
Here’s how to apply step by step:
Step 1: Check Your Eligibility
- Must be a Nigerian citizen by birth.
- Physically and mentally fit.
- Free from financial embarrassment.
- Of good character with no criminal record.
Age limits:
- 18–25 years for General Duty.
- Up to 28 years for Specialists.
- Female applicants must not be pregnant during training.
Meet physical requirements:
- General Duty males: min height 1.67m, chest 86cm
- General Duty females: min height 1.64m
Step 2: Confirm Your Qualifications
- General Duty: Minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics.
- Specialists: Minimum of four credits, relevant trade experience (3+ years), and trade test certificates.
Step 3: Prepare Your Documents
- You will need soft copies of:
- First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC)
- SSCE/NECO result
- Birth certificate
- LGA/State of origin certificate
- Specialists must also include:
- Trade Test Certificates
- Driver’s Licence (for driver roles)
Step 4: Apply Online
- Visit the portal: https://npfapplication.psc.gov.ng
- Ensure you have:
- National Identification Number
- Functional email address
- Phone number for communication
- Upload all required documents.
Step 5: Know the Categories
A. General Duty
- Police Constables
B. Specialist Roles
- Medical: Medical Assistants
- Transport: Drivers, Mechanics, Auto-Electricians, Dispatch Riders
- EOD-CBRN: Forensic Assistants, General Operatives
- K9 Section: Dog handlers
- Mounted Troop: Horse riders
- Marine: Deckhands, Divers, Engineers, Boat Mechanics
- Artisans: Electricians, Plumbers, Welders, AC/Refrigeration tech
- Tailoring: Tailors
- Communication & IT: Technicians and Operators
- Band Section: Musical Equipment Specialists
Step 6: Be Ready for Tests
- Physical and medical exams
- Aptitude tests
- Background verification
Step 7: Follow the Rules
- Recruitment is free and merit-based.
- Any bribery or financial inducement will be punished.
Step 8: For more information
- Visit PSC social media handles or FAQ page.
- Call: 09060483893, 09135006008, 09135006009
