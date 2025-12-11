The Nigeria Police Force and Police Service Commission have opened the recruitment portal for 50,000 constables following President Tinubu’s directive

The exercise, aimed at boosting internal security and police manpower, will begin on December 15, 2025, and close on January 25, 2026

Authorities released step-by-step guidelines for eligible Nigerians interested in applying for both general duty and specialist positions

Abuja, Nigeria - The Police Service Commission (PSC), in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has officially opened the recruitment portal for Nigerians interested in joining the Force as Police Constables and specialist personnel.

This follows President Bola Tinubu’s recent directive authorising the recruitment of 50,000 new police officers, a major expansion drive aimed at strengthening internal security and combating rising crime across the country.

According to the PSC, the recruitment portal will remain open from December 15, 2025, and will close on January 25, 2026, giving applicants six weeks to complete their submissions.

The exercise covers General Duty Constables and Specialist roles, with applicants expected to meet specific educational and character requirements.

Here’s how to apply step by step:

Step 1: Check Your Eligibility

Must be a Nigerian citizen by birth.

Physically and mentally fit.

Free from financial embarrassment.

Of good character with no criminal record.

Age limits:

18–25 years for General Duty.

Up to 28 years for Specialists.

Female applicants must not be pregnant during training.

Meet physical requirements:

General Duty males: min height 1.67m, chest 86cm

General Duty females: min height 1.64m

Step 2: Confirm Your Qualifications

General Duty: Minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics.

Minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics. Specialists: Minimum of four credits, relevant trade experience (3+ years), and trade test certificates.

Step 3: Prepare Your Documents

You will need soft copies of:

First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC)

SSCE/NECO result

Birth certificate

LGA/State of origin certificate

Specialists must also include:

Trade Test Certificates

Driver’s Licence (for driver roles)

Step 4: Apply Online

Visit the portal: https://npfapplication.psc.gov.ng

Ensure you have:

National Identification Number

Functional email address

Phone number for communication

Upload all required documents.

Step 5: Know the Categories

A. General Duty

Police Constables

B. Specialist Roles

Medical: Medical Assistants

Transport: Drivers, Mechanics, Auto-Electricians, Dispatch Riders

EOD-CBRN: Forensic Assistants, General Operatives

K9 Section: Dog handlers

Mounted Troop: Horse riders

Marine: Deckhands, Divers, Engineers, Boat Mechanics

Artisans: Electricians, Plumbers, Welders, AC/Refrigeration tech

Tailoring: Tailors

Communication & IT: Technicians and Operators

Band Section: Musical Equipment Specialists

Step 6: Be Ready for Tests

Physical and medical exams

Aptitude tests

Background verification

Step 7: Follow the Rules

Recruitment is free and merit-based.

Any bribery or financial inducement will be punished.

Step 8: For more information

Visit PSC social media handles or FAQ page.

Call: 09060483893, 09135006008, 09135006009

PSC warns against fake recruitment portal

