The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has given a fresh update about the 2025 Basic Military Training Course aptitude test

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, announced the release of the list of eligible applicants

The NAF spokesperson also provided the date, centres, and time of the aptitude test for the eligible and shortlisted applicants

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the release of the list of eligible applicants for the 2025 Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) aptitude test.

The aptitude test will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 15 designated centres nationwide, starting at 7 am.

NAF releases 2025 recruitment aptitude test list

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the list has been published on the NAF recruitment portal.

Air Commodore Ejodame added that the list can be accessed at nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

As reported by The Punch, he made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

“All shortlisted applicants are advised to arrive early and must come with their acknowledgement slips and required writing materials, as these are compulsory for participation.”

Ejodame said NAF remained committed to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

He added that the process is “aimed at selecting the most qualified young Nigerians to serve with honour and professionalism.”

What is the Basic Military Training Course ?

The Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) is the foundational program designed to transforms interested and qualified civilians into soldiers, airmen, or marines.

The intensive military programme covers drills, fitness, weapon handling, and tactics.

The BMTC is for applicants with secondary school certs or technical qualifications with a duration of around 6 months, though it can extend to about 9 months.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) BMTC is a short-term training for recruits

NAF announces successful applicants for Direct Short Service

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) released the list of shortlisted applicants for the DSSC 34/2025 aptitude test .

The aptitude test was scheduled for 25 October 2025 at centres across the country.

The Nigerian Air Force reaffirmed its commitment to a fair and transparent recruitment process.

