The Police Service Commission has announced the start of recruitment for 50,000 police constables following a presidential directive

A new nationwide recruitment drive for 50,000 police constables has been launched by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force.

The exercise follows a direct order from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who authorised the expansion to boost community policing and respond to rising security threats across the country.

According to the Commission, the online application portal will open to interested Nigerians on December 15 and will run until January 25, 2026.

Police Service Commission announces nationwide recruitment exercise.

Portal opens for nationwide intake

The PSC explained that the recruitment is part of an urgent push to strengthen manpower within the police force. The authorities said only online applications submitted through the designated portal would be considered.

The commission stated that the exercise is open to applicants seeking entry into both the general duty and specialist cadres. It noted that requirements will be clearly listed once the portal is activated.

Who can apply for police jobs

For the general duty category, candidates must possess a minimum of five credits in WAEC, NECO, GCE or an equivalent qualification. English Language and Mathematics must be included, and the results must not exceed two sittings.

Specialists are required to have at least four credits, including English and Mathematics. They must also present proof of relevant trade experience and a minimum of three years practical work exposure in their field.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth. The commission said those applying for General Duty must be between 18 and 25 years, while Specialists can be up to 28 years. Male applicants must not be shorter than 1.67 metres and female applicants not less than 1.64 metres.

Applicants for the police jobs are to use the official portal to submit online forms.

PSC reiterates strict guidelines and zero payment policy

The PSC assured the public that the process will follow a merit-based and transparent procedure. It warned that no applicant should pay anyone for assistance at any stage.

According to the commission, “Application is FREE as there will be NO PAYMENT required at any stage of the process” and applicants should be cautious of impostors pretending to influence the outcome of the recruitment.

The authorities emphasised that the process is designed to give equal opportunity to qualified Nigerians who wish to contribute to national security efforts.

They also noted that detailed guidelines and all official information will be published on the recruitment portal and on the official social media pages of both the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commission called on young Nigerians committed to public service to take advantage of the opportunity. It described the intake as a major step toward improving policing capacity at a time when insecurity remains a dominant national concern.

