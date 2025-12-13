The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria had opened the online application portal for the 2025 Hajj National Medical Team

Qualified doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and community health officers had been invited to apply within a limited time window

NAHCON had announced that selected medical personnel would serve on a voluntary basis during the 2025 Hajj exercise

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has opened the online application process for the 2026 Hajj National Medical Team, inviting qualified health professionals to apply for selection.

The announcement was issued by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman.

Application portal will close in a matter of days. Photo: NAHCON,BAT

Source: Facebook

According to the commission in a post on X, the exercise targets Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses, and Environmental or Community Health Officers with relevant qualifications and experience. Successful applicants will be deployed to support Nigerian pilgrims during the 2026 Hajj operations.

Portal opens for medical applications

The application portal is accessible through the NAHCON official website. Applicants are required to visit the Resources section and select the NMT Application Portal.

The commission also provided direct access through its official web address.

NAHCON stated that the portal opens at 11:59 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2025.

The submission window will close at 11:59 pm on Monday, December 15, 2025. Applications submitted outside this period will not be considered.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has opened the online application portal for the 2026 Hajj National Medical Team. Photo: X/NAHCON

Source: Twitter

Limited slots, voluntary service

The commission cautioned that only a limited number of slots are available for the medical team. It also noted that the engagement is strictly voluntary. Selected personnel will not be offered paid appointments but are expected to provide professional medical services to pilgrims throughout the Hajj period.

NAHCON added that only applicants who meet the selection criteria will be contacted. It advised candidates to ensure that all required information is correctly provided during the application process.

The announcement further stated that specific terms and conditions apply to the selection and deployment of the medical personnel. These conditions are expected to guide conduct, responsibilities, and operational procedures during the exercise.

The notice was signed by Ahmad Muazu, Technical Assistant on Media to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

NAHCON announces 2025 Hajj fare

In a similar report, Legit.ng had chronicled that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had officially announced the 2025 Hajj fare for intending Nigerian pilgrims. The fare varies by geographical zone, reflecting differences in logistics and transportation costs.

According to NAHCON, the Southern zone will pay the highest fare at ₦8,784,085.59. Pilgrims from the Northern zone are to pay ₦8,457,685.59, while those from the Borno and Adamawa zone will pay ₦8,327,125.59, the lowest in the country.

Source: Legit.ng