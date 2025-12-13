Bola Oyebamiji, the immediate past chairman of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has become the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun 2026 gubernatorial election.

The emergence of Oyebamiji followed the affirmation by the 1,660 delegates. He was nominated by one of the aspirants, Kunle Adegote (SAN), and his nomination was seconded by another aspirant, Senator Babajide Omoworare.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, the chairman of the primary election committee, asked for a voice vote, and his candidacy was affirmed by all the delegates.

He then declared:

“By the power conferred on me as Chairman of the primary committee, I hereby declare Bola Oyebamiji, AMBO, as the candidate of our party.”

