Breaking: Ex-Lagos Deputy Gov Orelope-Adefulire's Only Son is Dead

The Lagos political community has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Dr Oluwafemi Olawale Adefulire, the only son of former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

The medical doctor, who was based in the United Kingdom, reportedly died early on Wednesday after undergoing an undisclosed surgical procedure in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A family source, who confirmed the development, said the late Adefulire is survived by his wife and children.

APC expresses shock over tragedy

Lagos State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) described the death as a devastating blow to the party and the Adefulire family.

In a condolence message issued on Thursday, the party’s spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said the news came as a rude shock.

“It’s sadly true. The kind of incident most dreadful for parents. APC is devastated. Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire is an exceptionally good person. The entire party structure has been thrown into mourning over this humongous tragedy. May his precious soul rest in peace," Oladejo said.

Party members across the state were said to be deeply unsettled by the news, describing Dr Adefulire’s death as a painful and unexpected loss.

APC: A respected political figure

Princess Orelope-Adefulire, a former Deputy Governor under the Babatunde Fashola administration from 2011 to 2015, is one of Lagos State’s most influential political figures.

She currently serves as the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a role she was reappointed to in 2023. Her public service career spans more than two decades, including eight years as Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

A prominent grassroots leader, she is also the APC Political Apex Leader in Alimosho Federal Constituency and a member of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making organ of the state’s APC.

As of press time, the bereaved family had yet to release details regarding burial arrangements.

