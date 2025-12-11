A viral video showed Fuji icon K1 D’Ultimate hailing former Ogun governor’s aide Bidemi Rufai, recently released from US prison

Nigerians questioned why a convicted fraudster was publicly celebrated with cash-gift exchanges

Mixed reactions trailed the clip as citizens expressed concerns about the message it sends in a struggling economy

A video circulating on social media has sparked a wave of criticism after Fuji legend K1 D’Ultimate was caught openly praising Abidemi Rufai, the former aide to Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun, who recently regained his freedom after a US conviction.

The clip shows Rufai approaching K1 during an event, prostrating fully on the floor before presenting bundles of cash to the singer.

In response, K1, who wants to become the next Awujale, hailed him warmly, calling him “the pride of Ijebu-Ode,” a phrase that caused immediate online conversations.

Video shows Fuji icon K1 hailing former Ogun governor’s aide Bidemi Rufai, recently released from US prison. Photos: Bidemi Rufai, KWAM 1.

Rufai, once a senior special assistant in Ogun State, became internationally known in May 2021 when he was arrested at JFK Airport, New York.

He was later convicted of multiple counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, leading to a five-year jail sentence handed down by a US federal court in September 2022.

However, on November 15, 2024, three years after his incarceration, he was released from the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

His freedom followed a successful motion requesting a reduction of his sentence.

Nigerians were stunned to see Rufai in a celebratory setting so soon after his return.

Many questioned why a man convicted of financial crimes would be publicly honoured, particularly.

KWAM 1 faces backlash over video with Bidemi Rufai

