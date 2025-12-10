The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has made some financial commitment to tackle the insecurity rocking the region

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi said the forum has established a security fund following the rising bandit attacks

He gave a breakdown of how much each member state will contribute and how the security fund will be used for the safety of the region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lafia, Nasarawa State - The 19 members of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) are to commit N1 billion monthly to tackle insecurity challenges in the region.

The forum made the decision after establishing a security fund at the last governors’ meeting in Kaduna.

Each northern state is to commit N1 billion monthly to tackle insecurity. Photo credit: Abdullahi Sule

Source: Facebook

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule said the fund will be used to purchase high-tech equipment for security agencies in the region.

Sule, who is also the Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum, said the fund will also engage and employ youths to support security operations in the region.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Sule disclosed this during the State Executive Council meeting in Lafia.

“One of the major decisions we have taken is to agree on a one-billion-naira monthly contribution to a security fund. So, the 19 Northern governors will be contributing N19 billion every month for 12 months. We had to take this fight against insecurity on our own in order to secure our region. Otherwise, you know, we will continue to talk about it, and nothing will happen.

“The money will be used in various areas, including the purchase of equipment necessary for fighting insecurity and the engagement and employment of youths who will be properly trained to support us as vigilantes.”

Governor Sule also disclosed that Chief Ezekiel Gomos was appointed as the Director-General of the forum.

According to the governor, Gomos will oversee the management of the security fund.

He explained that the former Secretary to the Plateau State Government will also coordinate the collective efforts of the northern governors in addressing the region’s security challenges.

Northern governors tell Tinubu to suspend mining activities

Recall that the northern governors and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council met in Kaduna state amid the rising insecurity situation in the country.

The 19 northern governors agreed on the “major contributory factor” to the insecurity crises rocking the region.

The forum's chairman, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a communiqué, told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu what action to take to fight and conquer banditry in the region.

Insecurity: Northern governors issue warning

Legit.ng recalls that 19 northern governors, traditional rulers, security chiefs, and civil society representatives met in Kaduna State over the rising insecurity in the region.

The northern leaders had a joint meeting of the Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council at the Kaduna State Government House.

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, shared details of the security-focused meeting.

Source: Legit.ng