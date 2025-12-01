The Police Service Commission (PSC) alerted Nigerians to fake recruitment news spreading across social media

Officials confirmed that no recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force was currently ongoing

Citizens were urged to ignore fraudulent portals and rely only on official PSC announcements

The Police Service Commission (PSC) reported that false information had been spreading across social media platforms and unofficial websites.

The misleading publications claimed that the Commission had opened a portal for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) warned Nigerians about fake recruitment portals spreading across social media. Photo credit: NigPolice/x

Source: Facebook

Officials described the reports as “FAKE and entirely misleading,” stressing that they were the handiwork of fraudsters attempting to deceive and exploit unsuspecting citizens.

No recruitment exercise ongoing

The PSC stated categorically that no recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force was currently ongoing. It confirmed that no portal had been opened by the Commission for such purposes.

The Commission explained that when recruitment officially commenced, announcements would be made only through recognised and verified channels.

These included:

• Advertisements in reputable national newspapers

• Official announcements on the Commission’s verified website: www.psc.gov.ng

• Official press releases from the Commission

Public advised to ignore fake news

The PSC strongly advised the public to disregard and ignore any fake news about recruitment. Citizens were urged to rely solely on information from official sources to avoid falling victim to scams.

The Commission further warned that any purported recruitment portal not published on its official website was fraudulent and should be reported to the police.

This latest alert came as part of the Commission’s wider efforts to protect Nigerians from online fraud and misinformation.

See the X post below:

Police service commission

The Police Service Commission (PSC) is Nigeria’s independent body responsible for overseeing the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commission was established by law to regulate appointments, promotions, and disciplinary matters within the police.

It plays a crucial role in ensuring accountability and professionalism in policing by monitoring conduct and enforcing standards.

The PSC is also tasked with handling recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, though it emphasises that such exercises are only announced through official channels such as national newspapers, its verified website, and press releases.

Beyond recruitment, the Commission manages promotions, retirement processes, and disciplinary cases, ensuring that officers are treated fairly and in line with established rules.

It also conducts institutional assessments and monitors police activities during national events, such as elections, to uphold integrity. By serving as a watchdog over police operations, the PSC helps strengthen public trust in law enforcement and supports reforms aimed at improving service delivery.

Citizens were urged to rely only on official PSC announcements to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes. Photo credit: NigPolice/x

Source: Twitter

Customs warns applicants to beware of fraudulent interview invites

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a disclaimer warning applicants to beware of scam emails inviting them for interviews or requesting sensitive details.

The NCS noted that its attention had been brought to several messages and interview invitations sent to applicants in the ongoing recruitment, asking them for personal details or inviting them to unconfirmed locations.

In a post on its verified WhatsApp channel, the service warned applicants to disregard such messages and report suspected fraudulent activities to the relevant authorities.

Source: Legit.ng