Police Service Commission Warns Against Fake Recruitment Portal, Spreading Across Social Media
- The Police Service Commission (PSC) alerted Nigerians to fake recruitment news spreading across social media
- Officials confirmed that no recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force was currently ongoing
- Citizens were urged to ignore fraudulent portals and rely only on official PSC announcements
The Police Service Commission (PSC) reported that false information had been spreading across social media platforms and unofficial websites.
The misleading publications claimed that the Commission had opened a portal for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.
Officials described the reports as “FAKE and entirely misleading,” stressing that they were the handiwork of fraudsters attempting to deceive and exploit unsuspecting citizens.
No recruitment exercise ongoing
The PSC stated categorically that no recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force was currently ongoing. It confirmed that no portal had been opened by the Commission for such purposes.
The Commission explained that when recruitment officially commenced, announcements would be made only through recognised and verified channels.
These included:
• Advertisements in reputable national newspapers
• Official announcements on the Commission’s verified website: www.psc.gov.ng
• Official press releases from the Commission
Public advised to ignore fake news
The PSC strongly advised the public to disregard and ignore any fake news about recruitment. Citizens were urged to rely solely on information from official sources to avoid falling victim to scams.
The Commission further warned that any purported recruitment portal not published on its official website was fraudulent and should be reported to the police.
This latest alert came as part of the Commission’s wider efforts to protect Nigerians from online fraud and misinformation.
Police service commission
The Police Service Commission (PSC) is Nigeria’s independent body responsible for overseeing the Nigeria Police Force.
The Commission was established by law to regulate appointments, promotions, and disciplinary matters within the police.
It plays a crucial role in ensuring accountability and professionalism in policing by monitoring conduct and enforcing standards.
The PSC is also tasked with handling recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, though it emphasises that such exercises are only announced through official channels such as national newspapers, its verified website, and press releases.
Beyond recruitment, the Commission manages promotions, retirement processes, and disciplinary cases, ensuring that officers are treated fairly and in line with established rules.
It also conducts institutional assessments and monitors police activities during national events, such as elections, to uphold integrity. By serving as a watchdog over police operations, the PSC helps strengthen public trust in law enforcement and supports reforms aimed at improving service delivery.
