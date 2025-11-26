President Tinubu issued a nationwide security emergency that triggered major deployments across vulnerable regions

The Police received approval to recruit 20,000 additional officers and use NYSC camps as makeshift training facilities

The DSS was instructed to deploy trained forest guards and expand recruitment for new forest operations

President Bola Tinubu issued a fresh set of nationwide security directives aimed at strengthening the country’s response to persistent threats in the wake of recent sinister bandit attacks nationwide.

President Bola Tinubu has declared a nationwide emergency on security.

Tinubu's security measures focus on boosting manpower, tightening coordination among security agencies, and guiding state governments toward more sustainable protection strategies.

The directives were coalesced in a post made by Dada Olusegun, special assistant to the president on social media. The post outlined a sweeping plan that touches recruitment, training, and operational deployment across federal and state structures.

Security reinforcement strategy

The president has declared what was described as a nationwide security emergency. The declaration provides legal and operational backing for enhanced deployments in vulnerable communities. It also gives security agencies room to act quickly in areas where banditry and terrorism have remained active.

Tinubu approved the deployment of more personnel to troubled regions. The directive states that additional boots will be stationed where attacks have persisted despite earlier interventions.

Below are ten other major presidential directives:

1. Expansion of army and police personnel

The police and the army received clearance to enlarge their workforce. This expansion aims to reduce manpower shortages that have slowed operations in several regions.

2. Police recruitment target raised

The President approved a new recruitment target for the Nigeria Police Force. The force is now expected to take in 20,000 more officers, raising the planned intake to 50,000.

Security personnel have been stationed in vulnerable communities after the emergency directive.

3. Use of NYSC camps for training

Police authorities may now convert National Youth Service Corps camps into temporary training centers. This is meant to speed up the training cycle and reduce pressure on existing facilities.

4. Retraining officers withdrawn from VIP guard duties

The President directed that officers recalled from VIP guard assignments should undergo rapid training and then be redeployed to frontline areas. The measure is part of an effort to ensure that experienced personnel are available where they are needed most.

5. Forest operations by DSS

The Department of State Services has been instructed to immediately deploy its trained forest guards to confront terrorists and bandits hiding in difficult terrain.

6. More recruitment for DSS

The DSS is also expected to take in additional personnel who will contribute specifically to forest security operations.

7. Support for state security outfits

The Federal Government will back states that have created their own security outfits. The goal is to improve local intelligence and strengthen early-response systems.

8. Call for review of state police laws

Tinubu urged the National Assembly to begin reviewing legal frameworks. The review will allow states that need state police to set up their units.

9. Livestock and farmers-herders issues

The President appealed to herder associations to embrace the newly created Livestock Ministry and end open grazing.

According to the directive, “ranching is the path forward,” and illegal weapons must be surrendered.

10. Guidance for schools and worship centres

States were advised to reconsider creating boarding schools in remote areas without reliable security.

Religious centres were also urged to maintain close contact with security agencies, especially in communities with a history of attacks.

