Kano State - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano state government is set to recruit an additional 4,000 teachers.

The Executive Chairman of the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Yusuf Kabir, said the recruitment is to boost foundational literacy and numeracy across the state’s 44 local government areas.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking at the 2025 Learning Assessment Outcome quarterly review meeting.

It was gathered that the event was aimed at engaging stakeholders on pupils’ learning progress under the three-year Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE) programme, supported by the UK government.

SUBEB disclosed that 4,343 teachers were hired in the last recruitment exercise, but the state still faces a significant shortage.

Kabir was represented by the board’s secretary, Hajia Amina Umar, at the event.

Umar pledged that SUBEB will consider residential placement during recruitment and take further steps to address the gaps.

“We have made a formal request for 4,000 more teachers, and many applicants are interested. We are already preparing seven CBT centres in Wudil, Bichi, and other areas to conduct aptitude tests.”

Governor Yusuf’s administration plans to move from the current ratio of one teacher to 132 pupils to a target of one teacher per 60 pupils.

The reform is to address some overcrowded classrooms in the north-west state.

According to a stakeholder identified as Dr. Miswaru Bello, 40% of pupils in Kano still do not attend classes, while teacher absenteeism stands at about 12%.

Accelerated learning holiday camps, strengthening school coaching, and improving attendance monitoring were recommended during the meeting.

