The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) announced new mid-management vacancies in the Federal Fire Service

The Board outlined strict eligibility requirements for serving government employees

Applicants were directed to submit documents via the official CDCFIB email within one week

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced fresh vacancies into mid-management roles within the Federal Fire Service.

The board called on qualified public sector employees to submit applications within one week of the publication.

The Board released the notice on Monday, December 1, detailing available positions, eligibility criteria and the official application channel.

Mid-level positions now open

According to the CDCFIB, the recruitment drive aims to fill existing gaps in the Federal Fire Service.

The positions advertised include:

Deputy Controller of Fire (DCF), CONPASS 14

Assistant Controller of Fire, CONPASS 13

Chief Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 12

Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 11

Deputy Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 10

“These openings provide opportunities for progression within the nation’s fire management architecture.

"Interested candidates must ensure that they apply for only one position, as multiple applications will lead to automatic disqualification," the Board stated.

Board releases application process

Applicants are required to submit their applications and scanned documents via the official Board email: info@cdcfib.gov.ng.

“All applications must be submitted to the Secretary to the Board through the dedicated email within one week of this publication,” the statement emphasised.

Eligibility requirements highlighted

The CDCFIB outlined strict statutory requirements for prospective applicants. According to the Board:

Applicants must already be employees of Federal, State or Local Government ministries, departments or agencies

Minimum height: 1.65m for men and 1.60m for women

Candidates must be physically and mentally fit

Evidence of confirmation of appointment is mandatory

Applicants must have a clean criminal record

Required documents include:

Letter of identification from local government of origin

Three years’ APER/PMS reports

Certified True Copy (CTC) of record of service

Letters of previous appointments

“These conditions ensure that only suitably qualified and properly documented officers are considered. The integrity of the recruitment process remains a top priority," the Board noted.

Board assures transparency

The CDCFIB added that the recruitment exercise is open to eligible internal and external applicants already serving within government establishments.

“Our goal is to strengthen the Federal Fire Service with competent officers who meet the established standards. We encourage all qualified candidates to apply promptly," the statement added.

The advert was issued from the Board’s headquarters at the Old Federal Secretariat, Area 1, Garki, Abuja.

