The Police Service Commission (PSC) announced that it had convened a strategic stakeholders meeting to fine-tune the process for recruiting 50,000 police officers into the Nigeria Police Force.

The meeting, which took place at the PSC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, brought together representatives from the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Police Affairs, and the Federal Character Commission.

Gender inclusivity and federal character principles

The Commission stated that the recruitment exercise would be guided by fairness, equity, and merit. In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the PSC, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), represented by DIG (Dr) Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), fdc, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to inclusivity. He said the process would strengthen the capacity and diversity of the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC emphasised strict adherence to Federal Character principles as enshrined in the Constitution, ensuring equitable representation across all states and geopolitical zones. It also highlighted deliberate measures to encourage the recruitment of qualified female candidates, depicting its pledge to gender inclusivity.

Technology-driven transparent recruitment

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Anuma Ogbonnaya, who led the Ministry’s delegation, expressed optimism and assured of full collaboration. The Commission added that the recruitment process would be transparent, technology-driven, and publicly accessible, free from undue interference.

The collaborating agencies agreed to work in synergy to uphold the integrity of the exercise, promote national unity, and deliver a recruitment process that meets the expectations of Nigerians.

PSC assures accountability

The Police Service Commission assured prospective applicants and the public that the recruitment would be conducted with the highest level of accountability and in compliance with existing laws and guidelines. It confirmed that further details and timelines for the recruitment exercise would be communicated in due course.

The statement was signed by Torty Njoku Kalu, Head of Protocol & Public Affairs, Office of the Chairman, on December 4, 2025.

PSC warns against fake recruitment portal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) reported that false information had been spreading across social media platforms and unofficial websites. The misleading publications claimed that the commission had opened a portal for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

Officials described the reports as “fake and entirely misleading,” stressing that they were the handiwork of fraudsters attempting to deceive and exploit unsuspecting citizens. The PSC stated categorically that no recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force was currently ongoing. It confirmed that no portal had been opened by the Commission for such purposes.

The Commission explained that when recruitment officially commenced, announcements would be made only through recognised and verified channels. The PSC strongly advised the public to disregard and ignore any fake news about recruitment. Citizens were urged to rely solely on information from official sources to avoid falling victim to scams.

