The former Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Suleiman Lawal Kauru, has been laid to rest in Zaria following his death at the age of 78.

Kauru died on Saturday, Januaryy 3, at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, after battling a prolonged illness.

His burial took place in accordance with Islamic rites, drawing family members, associates and government officials to Zaria to pay their final respects, Daily Trust reported.

Kauru's career marked by public service

Widely regarded as an experienced administrator, Kauru held several strategic positions at both state and national levels. He served as Kaduna state Commissioner of Education during a critical period for the sector and later became Rector of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, where he was credited with strengthening academic administration.

He also worked as Director of the Namadi Campaign Organization and represented Kaduna State as a Commissioner in the Federal Character Commission. In his home community, he carried the traditional title of Jarman Kauru, a role that placed him among respected local leaders.

Former commissioner's ties with political leaders

Kauru maintained close relationships with prominent northern politicians, including former Vice President Namadi Sambo and Senator Aliyu Magatardar Wamakko. Associates described him as a bridge builder who maintained cordial ties across political divides.

The funeral prayer was held at Filin Mallawa in Tudun Wada, Zaria. Among those in attendance were former Kaduna State Governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, the Emir of Kauru Alhaji Yau Shehu Usman, and a representative of the Emir of Zazzau. Serving and former members of the Kaduna state Executive Council were also present.

He is survived by two wives, many children and grandchildren. Family members said he would be remembered for his commitment to education, public service and community leadership across Kaduna State.

