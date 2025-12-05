Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has said the Dangote Group plans to become the world’s top fertiliser producer by 2028

He announced plans to increase urea production from 3 million to 12 million tonnes within three years, making Nigeria a leading fertiliser exporter

He urged African investors to lead economic development and said the Dangote Group will continue investing across the continent

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, tech and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Group, has said the company is positioning itself to become the world’s largest fertiliser producer by 2028.

Dangote, while speaking at the Imo Economic Summit on Thursday, said the group is expanding its fertiliser operations with plans to raise urea production from the current 3 million tonnes to 12 million tonnes within the next three years.

He said the company has already begun significant investments to meet this goal.

Aliko Dangote commends recent economic policies of the federal government. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

He also welcomed recent economic policy decisions by the federal government, stressing that reforms on foreign exchange, fuel subsidy removal and other measures are beginning to show positive signs.

The industrialist praised President Bola Tinubu for what he described as strong and decisive leadership, noting that more policy adjustments are expected as the administration strives to stabilise the economy.

Dangote expresses investment desire in Imo

The business leader also urged Governor Hope Uzodinma to identify priority areas where the Dangote Group could invest in Imo state.

He said the group remains open to supporting local economic development where viable opportunities exist.

Dangote further encouraged Nigerian and African investors to take the lead in driving growth across the continent.

He said foreign investment usually follows the commitment shown by domestic businesses.

He referenced a recent interview with CNN where he explained why the company plans to double the capacity of its refinery.

Dangote said his focus remains on investing in Nigeria and Africa because of the continent’s significant potential.

According to him, Africa holds about 30% of global mineral resources, yet risks losing value if local investors fail to take initiative.

He stressed that African businesses must lead in developing these assets to attract meaningful foreign participation.

Dangote added that the Dangote Group is committed to playing a leadership role that encourages more investment flows into Africa’s economy.

Recall that Dangote Industries and Ethiopia recently signed a $3 billion agreement to establish a large fertiliser facility in the Somali Regional State.

Aliko Dangote plans to make Nigeria the world’s top fertiliser producer by 2028. Photo: Bloomberg/Getty Images, Dangote Group

Source: Original

The partners aimed to boost agricultural output and stabilise regional supply chains. The factory will produce nitrogen and urea-based fertilisers for both domestic and export markets, strategically located near the logistics corridor between Ethiopia and Djibouti.

This expansion follows Dangote Fertiliser’s success in Nigeria and aims to strengthen its position in Africa's fertiliser industry while supporting regional agricultural growth.

Dangote Fertiliser partners German company

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Fertiliser Limited (DFL) signed a technology licensing deal with German company thyssenkrupp Uhde Fertiliser Technology (UFT) to build four new urea granulation plants in Lagos, Nigeria.

The German company will provide Dangote with licensed technology, process design packages, and specialised equipment.

The recent partnership, together with the Ethiopia agreement, is key to Dangote’s ambitious objective to become the world's largest fertiliser producer by 2028.

Source: Legit.ng